Law Scholarship 2022: Scholarship for students pursuing 5 year integrated law courses in Assam and India

Guwahati, Aug 13: Applications are invited for award of scholarship to meritorious students pursuing B.A. L.L.B. (Hons.) 5 year integrated courses in any recognised institution in the State of Assam or any other State in the academic session commencing from 2022.

The scholarship fund is being created by donation of the salary and allowances of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha member.

The scholarship will be valid starting next month and it will cover not just tuition fees but staying charges for the students.

The scholarship will be in the form of reimbursement of tuition fee as well as hostel accommodation of selected students and will be for the entire duration of the course or the remaining period thereof, as may be.

Students further need to give along with family income proofs for the last three years along with an application not exceeded 200 words.

Interested students need to submit their applications by email at [email protected] within two weeks from the date of the advertisement by furnishing the following information:

1. Name

2. Phone/contact number.

3. E-mail Address.

4. Correspondence Address.

5. Permanent Address.

6. Name of Institution enrolled in.

7. Name of course.

8. Percentage of marks obtained in Class 10 and 12 along with soft copy of marksheet.

9. Average annual family income of last 3 years along with soft copy of the supporting documents.

10. Statement in support of application in not more than 200 words.