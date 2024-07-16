Launchpad 2024: Empowering Young Talent for Career Success

Guwahati, July 16: Recent graduates and final-year students, get ready to elevate your career prospects! We are thrilled to announce Launchpad 2024, a one-day pre-placement training program designed to equip you with the essential skills to succeed in today's competitive job market.



Led by the esteemed Tridip Sarmah, Founder & Director of Gyanam ITI, Naharani Foundation, and Director of YouthCove Foundation at Bigmind Consulting Pvt. Ltd., this interactive session promises to be an intensive and insightful experience. The workshop will cover crucial areas such as:



- Resume and interview preparation



- Aptitude and reasoning

- Communication and teamwork skills

- Industry-specific insights

- Effective job search and branding strategies

Join us on July 18th, 2024, at the Down Town Hospital, 3rd Building, 7th floor auditorium, to gain a competitive edge in your career journey.

Register now through this link: https://forms.gle/q6YYKz8WDbBPzKPu9