Know how to check e-challan status and pay e-challan issued by Assam traffic police

Guwahati: After the implementation of strict traffic rules by the Government of Assam, it now mandatory to wear helmets for the bike riders as well as for the pillion riders. In the entire State traffic police is seen taking strict actions against the riders without helmet. Over speeding, driving without having license /RC etc., are all being spectated and if found guilty one had to pay fine.

If a person doesn't have cash to pay the fine at the spot an E-challah is being generated against that person. Moreover, if a person is found breaking traffic rules (mostly over speeding) and he could not be fined immediately at the spot then after monitoring the number plate of the vehicle an E- challah is generated against that vehicle.

Now, if you have a doubt whether an E- challan is being generated against you.

Don't worry, follow the steps to check it online:

Step 1 – Simply type "Online vehicle challan payment " and search it on Google and you would find multiple options.

Step 2 – Among the results, click on the URL "https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in "

Step 3 – To know your Challan details three options would be available

a) Challan number

b) Vehicle number

c) DL number.

Step 4 – Click on any of the options as per your requirement (usually, option b, vehicle number is selected).



Step 5 – On clicking vehicle number, you would be asked to type your vehicle number along with your chassis number or Engine number.



Step 6 – Scroll down, fill the captcha and click on the "Get detail " option



If no challan is being generated against your vehicle, then you won't find any Challan on the next page.

(Remaining steps are for those who has a pending challan and wish to pay it online)

If you found a pending challan against you then go through the following steps to pay it online

Step 7 – Click on the print Challan option where you will able to find every details of it.

Step 8 – Go back and click on the "pay now" then they would ask you for a mobile number where they will send you an OTP.

Step 9 – Click on the "Send OTP " option and after filling the OTP you had to fill a captcha on the next page.

After that, you will see various payment options on the next page through which you can pay the pending challan online. (Debit/credit card, Internet Banking, BHIM UPI, wallet & NEFT are the available payment options).