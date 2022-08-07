Know how to apply for Employment Exchange Registration Certificate online

Guwahati: The Assam Government facilitates online registration of candidates with the Employment Exchange. So far, the registration process for employment exchange has been monotonous as it had to be done physically. To register in Employment Exchange, please visit the official website- https://employment.assam.gov.in/

It is an easy, user friendly and transparent mode of registration. One needs to fill in required details and mention whether the registration needs to be Aadhaar or Non-Aadhaar based.



For Aadhaar Based Registration:

The following documents are to be submitted:-

● Age Proof :- Birth Certificate/ HSLC Admit card/ School Certificate ( Any one of these three documents)

● Proof of Residency:- Aadhaar card/ Driving license/ Voter id/Passport / copy of Chitha.

● Educational Qualification Certificate:- Pass Certificate (S) and Mark Sheet(S)

●Caste Certificate in cases of SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/EWS applicants

● In case of P.W.D (Persons with Disability) candidate –Disability certificate issued by competent authority.

● Additional Qualification Certificate (if any)

● Experience Certificate (If any)

● Non- Creamy Layer Certificate (Other Backward Class Certificate)

● AADHAAR Card (non mandatory)

For Non-Aadhaar based Registration:

The following documents are to be submitted:-

● Age Proof :- Birth Certificate/ HSLC Admit card/ School Certificate (Any one of these three documents)

● Proof of Residency:- Driving License (either self or parents), Copy of Chitha/Jamabandi (either self or parents), Copy of Passport (either self or parents), Certified Copy of Electoral Roll/EPIC (either self or parents).

● Educational Qualification Certificate :- Pass Certificate (S) and Mark Sheet(S)

● Caste Certificate in cases of SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/EWS applicants

● In case of P.W.D ( Persons With Disability) candidate –Disability certificate issued by competent authority.

● Additional Qualification Certificate ( if any)

Experience Certificate ( If any)

● Non- Creamy Layer Certificate.

Stipulated Time Limit: Within 3 days

Fees:

Statutory charges: NIL

Below we have described the step-by-step procedure on how to apply for an employment exchange registration certificate.

GUIDELINES

For Aadhaar Based Registration:

● All citizens of India above the age of 14 years who are permanent residents of Assam are eligible to register.

●The candidates are eligible for Registration in one Employment Exchange only in the state.

●Applicants who are already employed and seeking better employment have to be registered only after production of a "No Objection Certificate" issued by the employer.

●All text box with asterisk (*) symbol is mandatory to filled up.

●Please scan all Educational Qualification (Pass Certificate & Mark sheets in chronological order from lowest level to highest level) into a single PDF and upload as one single PDF.

● After successfully submission of application Employment Exchange Card will be issued to his/her registered Email.

●Every registrant shall renew his /her registration once in three (3) years in the due month as indicated on his/her Registration card.

●Failure to renew the registration even after lapse of grace period (3 months), will lead to cancellation of registration and subsequent removal from Live Register maintained in the Employment Exchange.

●No request for renewal of registration after the expiry of the due month and grace period shall be entertained under any circumstances.

For Non-Aadhaar based Registration:

Every step is same as it is in Aadhaar based registration. Its only difference is that

● Once a candidate has registered online and completes the requisite information in the form, he/she will be issued an acknowledgement receipt informing about the stipulated date and time for physical verification of all original documents.

● The candidate is required to visit concerned Employment Exchange office in person for verification of all original documents on stipulated date and time.





How to register?

Step 1: Visit the official website- https://employment.assam.gov.in/

Step 2: In the home page click on "Registration"



Step 3: Register using your credentials and a Login ID will be generated

Step 4: Apply for the certificate using your Login ID and OTP

Step 5: Choose Register in Employment Exchange (AADHAAR Based) option.

Step 6: Now, fill all the required and asked information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents in the asked file format and size.

Step 8: After that you will get an option to download Employment Exchange Registration e-certificate. Download for future reference.

The candidates, who will opt for Non-Aadhaar Based Verification, will need to visit Employment Office for the verification of their documents. Candidates have to select their desired employment office, date and time for verification. Candidates will have to visit the selected employment office on the day of their appointment and complete the process to obtain the registration certificate.