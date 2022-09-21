84 years of service to the nation
Khanapara Teer Results September 21, 2022, check first and second round numbers

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara Teer Results September 21, 2022, check first and second round numbers
Guwahati, Sep 21: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. The winners of the lottery game are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for Khanapara teer game are as follows:

Khanapara Teer Results September 21, 2022

First Round (4:10 PM): 54

Second Round (4:45 PM): Results Awaited

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.


The Assam Tribune


