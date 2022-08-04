Khanapara Teer Results for Aug 4, 2022: Check results for first and second round

Khanapara Teer Results for Aug 4, 2022: Check results for first and second roundBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Aug 4: Teer Result is a lottery game conducted by the government of Meghalaya where winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The lucky numbers for the Khanapara Teer game can be checked here.
The Teer result for the Khanapara evening Teer game for today is as follows:-
Khanapara Teer Results August 4, 2022:
First Round (4:10 P.M.): 58
Second Round (4:45 P.M.): 95
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The results of the evening Teer game for Shillong are expected to be out soon.
