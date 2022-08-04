84 years of service to the nation
Khanapara Teer Results for Aug 4, 2022: Check results for first and second round

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Aug 4: Teer Result is a lottery game conducted by the government of Meghalaya where winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The lucky numbers for the Khanapara Teer game can be checked here.

The Teer result for the Khanapara evening Teer game for today is as follows:-

Khanapara Teer Results August 4, 2022:

First Round (4:10 P.M.): 58

Second Round (4:45 P.M.): 95

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the evening Teer game for Shillong are expected to be out soon.


