84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Khanapara Teer Result today: May 13, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara Teer Result today: May 13, 2022 first and second round number
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guwahati, May 13: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here.

Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round. This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results May 13, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 03

Second Round (4:45 PM): 52

Shillong Teer Results May 13, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 33

Second Round (4:45 PM): 02

Juwai Teer Results May 13, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 26

Second Round (2:45 PM): 53

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
5 people arrested, 45 cattle seized in Assam

5 people arrested, 45 cattle seized in Assam's Nagaon

Gauhati HC upholds decision on right to promotion, says it is not a fundamental right

Gauhati HC upholds decision on right to promotion, says 'it is not a...

Silchar: Process to clear tea bushes at Doloo TE for Greenfield airport starts

Silchar: Process to clear tea bushes at Doloo TE for Greenfield...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Khanapara Teer Result today: May 13, 2022 first and second round number

Guwahati, May 13: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here.

Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round. This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results May 13, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 03

Second Round (4:45 PM): 52

Shillong Teer Results May 13, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 33

Second Round (4:45 PM): 02

Juwai Teer Results May 13, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 26

Second Round (2:45 PM): 53

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
5 people arrested, 45 cattle seized in Assam

5 people arrested, 45 cattle seized in Assam's Nagaon

Gauhati HC upholds decision on right to promotion, says it is not a fundamental right

Gauhati HC upholds decision on right to promotion, says 'it is not a...

Silchar: Process to clear tea bushes at Doloo TE for Greenfield airport starts

Silchar: Process to clear tea bushes at Doloo TE for Greenfield...

Similar Posts
X
X