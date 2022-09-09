Khanapara Teer result for Sep 9, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Guwahati, Sep 9: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Khanapara Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Khanapara Teer game for today are as follows:-

Khanapara Teer Results September 9, 2022:

First Round (04:10 PM): 87

Second Round (04:45 PM): Results awaited

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The teer game results of Khanapara and Shillong are expected to be out soon.



