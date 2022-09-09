84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Khanapara Teer result for Sep 9, 2022, check first and second round numbers

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara Teer result for Sep 9, 2022, check first and second round numbers
X

Guwahati, Sep 9: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Khanapara Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Khanapara Teer game for today are as follows:-

Khanapara Teer Results September 9, 2022:

First Round (04:10 PM): 87

Second Round (04:45 PM): Results awaited

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The teer game results of Khanapara and Shillong are expected to be out soon.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Khanapara Teer result for Sep 9, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Guwahati, Sep 9: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Khanapara Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Khanapara Teer game for today are as follows:-

Khanapara Teer Results September 9, 2022:

First Round (04:10 PM): 87

Second Round (04:45 PM): Results awaited

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The teer game results of Khanapara and Shillong are expected to be out soon.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X