Khanapara, Shillong Teer result for August 30, 2022, check first and second round number

Guwahati, Aug 30: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong and Khanapara Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Shillong and Khanapara Teer evening game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results August 30, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 93

Second Round (4:45 PM): Results Awaited





Khanpara Teer Results August 30, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 84



Second Round (4:45 PM): Results Awaited





This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.



The results of the Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.



