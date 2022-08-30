84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Khanapara, Shillong Teer result for August 30, 2022, check first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara, Shillong Teer result for August 30, 2022, check first and second round number
X

Guwahati, Aug 30: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong and Khanapara Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Shillong and Khanapara Teer evening game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results August 30, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 93

Second Round (4:45 PM): Results Awaited


Khanpara Teer Results August 30, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 84

Second Round (4:45 PM): Results Awaited


This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Khanapara, Shillong Teer result for August 30, 2022, check first and second round number

Guwahati, Aug 30: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong and Khanapara Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Shillong and Khanapara Teer evening game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results August 30, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 93

Second Round (4:45 PM): Results Awaited


Khanpara Teer Results August 30, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 84

Second Round (4:45 PM): Results Awaited


This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X