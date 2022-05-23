84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 23, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 23, 2022 first and second round number
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guwahati, May 24 : Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here.

Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round. This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results May 23, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 85

Second Round (4:45 PM): 70

Shillong Teer Results May 23, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 78

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Juwai Teer Results May 23, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 95

Second Round (2:45 PM): 42

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Damage to railway lines, assets in Assam being assessed with drones, satellite data

Damage to railway lines, assets in Assam being assessed with drones,...

Battered by nature

Battered by nature's fury, Assam's lone hill station strives to...

Rare snake rediscovered in Assam; last spotted a century ago

Rare snake rediscovered in Assam; last spotted a century ago

Next Story
Similar Posts
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 23, 2022 first and second round number

Guwahati, May 24 : Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here.

Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round. This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results May 23, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 85

Second Round (4:45 PM): 70

Shillong Teer Results May 23, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 78

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Juwai Teer Results May 23, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 95

Second Round (2:45 PM): 42

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Damage to railway lines, assets in Assam being assessed with drones, satellite data

Damage to railway lines, assets in Assam being assessed with drones,...

Battered by nature

Battered by nature's fury, Assam's lone hill station strives to...

Rare snake rediscovered in Assam; last spotted a century ago

Rare snake rediscovered in Assam; last spotted a century ago

Similar Posts
X
X