84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 21, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 21, 2022 first and second round number
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guwahati, May 21: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here.

Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round. This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results May 21 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 40

Second Round (4:45 PM): 94

Shillong Teer Results May 21 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 11

Second Round (4:45 PM): 45

Juwai Teer Results May 21 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 08

Second Round (2:45 PM): 31

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
4 killed as thunderstorm and lightning wreak havoc in Dhubri, over 250 villages affected by floods

4 killed as thunderstorm and lightning wreak havoc in Dhubri, over 250 ...

Assam State Govt employees caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Assam State Govt employees caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

Next Story
Similar Posts
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 21, 2022 first and second round number

Guwahati, May 21: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here.

Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round. This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results May 21 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 40

Second Round (4:45 PM): 94

Shillong Teer Results May 21 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 11

Second Round (4:45 PM): 45

Juwai Teer Results May 21 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 08

Second Round (2:45 PM): 31

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
4 killed as thunderstorm and lightning wreak havoc in Dhubri, over 250 villages affected by floods

4 killed as thunderstorm and lightning wreak havoc in Dhubri, over 250 ...

Assam State Govt employees caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Assam State Govt employees caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities

Similar Posts
X
X