84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 18, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 18, 2022 first and second round number
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guwahati, May 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here.

Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round. This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results May 18, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 78

Second Round (4:45 PM): 61

Shillong Teer Results May 18, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 72

Second Round (4:45 PM): 92

Juwai Teer Results May 18 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 34

Second Round (2:45 PM): 29

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
40 highlands constructed for protection of animals during floods: Parimal Suklabaidya

40 highlands constructed for protection of animals during floods:...

Nearly 1 lakh affected due to flood in Cachar; situation grim

Nearly 1 lakh affected due to flood in Cachar; situation grim

Newly recruited constables to remain at reporting units in flood affected Barak Valley, Dima Hasao

Newly recruited constables to remain at reporting units in flood...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: May 18, 2022 first and second round number

Guwahati, May 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here.

Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round. This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results May 18, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 78

Second Round (4:45 PM): 61

Shillong Teer Results May 18, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 72

Second Round (4:45 PM): 92

Juwai Teer Results May 18 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 34

Second Round (2:45 PM): 29

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
40 highlands constructed for protection of animals during floods: Parimal Suklabaidya

40 highlands constructed for protection of animals during floods:...

Nearly 1 lakh affected due to flood in Cachar; situation grim

Nearly 1 lakh affected due to flood in Cachar; situation grim

Newly recruited constables to remain at reporting units in flood affected Barak Valley, Dima Hasao

Newly recruited constables to remain at reporting units in flood...

Similar Posts
X
X