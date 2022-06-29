84 years of service to the nation
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: June 29, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: June 29, 2022 first and second round number
Guwahati, June 29: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results June 29, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 64

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Shillong Teer Results June 29, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): wait

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Juwai Teer Results June 29, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 54

Second Round (2:45 PM): 23

The Assam Tribune


