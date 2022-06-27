84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: June 27, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: June 27, 2022 first and second round number
X

Guwahati, June 27: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results June 27, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 54

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Shillong Teer Results June 27, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): wait

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Juwai Teer Results June 27, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 81

Second Round (2:45 PM): 39

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Aimee Baruah inaugurates HATILs new furniture showroom in Assam

Aimee Baruah inaugurates HATIL's new furniture showroom in Assam

India records 17,073 new Covid cases, 21 deaths; daily positivity rate 5.62 per cent

India records 17,073 new Covid cases, 21 deaths; daily positivity rate ...

Assam HSSLC results declared; girls outshine boys in all streams

Assam HSSLC results declared; girls outshine boys in all streams

Next Story
Similar Posts
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: June 27, 2022 first and second round number

Guwahati, June 27: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results June 27, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 54

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Shillong Teer Results June 27, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): wait

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Juwai Teer Results June 27, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 81

Second Round (2:45 PM): 39

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Aimee Baruah inaugurates HATILs new furniture showroom in Assam

Aimee Baruah inaugurates HATIL's new furniture showroom in Assam

India records 17,073 new Covid cases, 21 deaths; daily positivity rate 5.62 per cent

India records 17,073 new Covid cases, 21 deaths; daily positivity rate ...

Assam HSSLC results declared; girls outshine boys in all streams

Assam HSSLC results declared; girls outshine boys in all streams

Similar Posts
X
X