84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: June 18, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: June 18, 2022 first and second round number
X

Guwahati, June 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results June 18, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 55

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Shillong Teer Results June 18, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 45

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Juwai Teer Results June 18, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 77

Second Round (2:45 PM): 34

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
NFR cancels 10 more trains due to Agnipath protests & Assam floods

NFR cancels 10 more trains due to Agnipath protests & Assam floods

Two held with arms by Khatkati Police

Two held with arms by Khatkati Police

Assam: Boat carrying flood-affected people capsizes; three children missing

Assam: Boat carrying flood-affected people capsizes; three children...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: June 18, 2022 first and second round number

Guwahati, June 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results June 18, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 55

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Shillong Teer Results June 18, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 45

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Juwai Teer Results June 18, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 77

Second Round (2:45 PM): 34

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
NFR cancels 10 more trains due to Agnipath protests & Assam floods

NFR cancels 10 more trains due to Agnipath protests & Assam floods

Two held with arms by Khatkati Police

Two held with arms by Khatkati Police

Assam: Boat carrying flood-affected people capsizes; three children missing

Assam: Boat carrying flood-affected people capsizes; three children...

Similar Posts
X
X