Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 22, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 22, 2022 first and second round number
Guwahati, July 22: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Khanapara Teer Results July 22, 2022:

First Round (4:10 PM): 84

Second Round (4:45 PM): 13

Shillong Teer Results July 22, 2022:

First Round (3:45 PM): 30

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

Juwai Teer Results July 22, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 28

Second Round (2:45 PM): 36

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
22 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT
22 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 22: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 20, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-21T05:12:16+05:30
2022-07-21T05:12:16+05:30

Guwahati, July 20: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 19, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-19T18:04:17+05:30
2022-07-19T18:04:17+05:30

Guwahati, July 19: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
19 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT
19 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 19: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 18, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-19T16:39:52+05:30
2022-07-19T16:39:52+05:30

Guwahati, July 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Weather today in Northeast: RMC predicts partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or...
18 July 2022 5:29 AM GMT
18 July 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 37°C and 27°C
16 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT
16 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 37°C and 27°C
15 July 2022 6:11 AM GMT
15 July 2022 6:11 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 15: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 37°C and 27°C
14 July 2022 5:27 AM GMT
14 July 2022 5:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 14: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 13, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-13T17:51:36+05:30
2022-07-13T17:51:36+05:30

Guwahati, July 13: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 35°C and 27°C
13 July 2022 6:08 AM GMT
13 July 2022 6:08 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 13: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 12, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-12T18:10:13+05:30
2022-07-12T18:10:13+05:30

Guwahati, July 12: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Weather today in Northeast: IMD predicts cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower
12 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT
12 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 12: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
22 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT
22 July 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 22: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 20, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-21T05:12:16+05:30
2022-07-21T05:12:16+05:30

Guwahati, July 20: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 19, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-19T18:04:17+05:30
2022-07-19T18:04:17+05:30

Guwahati, July 19: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
19 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT
19 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 19: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 18, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-19T16:39:52+05:30
2022-07-19T16:39:52+05:30

Guwahati, July 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Weather today in Northeast: RMC predicts partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or...
18 July 2022 5:29 AM GMT
18 July 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 37°C and 27°C
16 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT
16 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 16: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 37°C and 27°C
15 July 2022 6:11 AM GMT
15 July 2022 6:11 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 15: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 37°C and 27°C
14 July 2022 5:27 AM GMT
14 July 2022 5:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 14: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 13, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-13T17:51:36+05:30
2022-07-13T17:51:36+05:30

Guwahati, July 13: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 35°C and 27°C
13 July 2022 6:08 AM GMT
13 July 2022 6:08 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 13: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 12, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-12T18:10:13+05:30
2022-07-12T18:10:13+05:30

Guwahati, July 12: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

Weather today in Northeast: IMD predicts cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower
12 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT
12 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 12: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

