Karbi Anglong police seizes drugs worth Rs 15 crores, 3 persons held.

Diphu, Aug 2: The Karbi Anglong Police during the Anti Drug Operation seized a huge cache of drugs, including heroin and morphine in the wee hours of the morning at 6 A.M. Three drug peddlers were held by the Dilai police in this connection. The apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Rajesh Lakandri, Kumar Gajimer and Tangambou Morianmai. According to sources, all the three persons belong to Manipur.

According to the Karbi Anglong Police, The trio were bound for Siliguri, West Bengal by a Bolero car bearing registration No SK 02 P 1143 from Manipur and after thorough frisking by the police, a huge quantity of drugs was recovered from the vehicle.

John Das, SDO (P) of Bokajan Subdivision stated that the police recovered 380 gms of heroin, one kg of morphine and two kgs. of methamphetamine. According to the officer, the estimated value of the seized illicit drugs is approximately around Rs.15 crore as per international market. He further said that the consignment was a branded one. It was a sealed pack of the old infamous 'Double UO Globe' brand which clearly stated that the drug originated from the international market of the Golden Triangle network.