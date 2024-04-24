KACA to organise 5-day Bihu workshop in Kolkata

The Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association (KACA) is organising a 5-day workshop on Bihu dance from 27th April to 1st May 2024 at Assam Bhawan.



An Assamese folk dance form, it is being initiated for the first time in Kolkata.



Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association (KACA) is a socio, literary and cultural organisation based in Kolkata. It is primarily an organisation set up by the residents of Kolkata from Assam. Established in 2008, KACA is a registered organisation under the Societies Registration Act of 1961 of the Government of West Bengal in India.



The workshop will be mentored by ace Bharatnatyam dancer, actress and Bihu Samragyee (highest recognition title to a female Bihu dancer) Jaya Seal Ghosh.



Apart from being an actress and Bharatnatyam exponent, Jaya Seal Ghosh has a very strong hold as a Bihu dancer. She had been in all the competitions and stages across Assam and won many titles, honours and accolades.



She was crowned the Bihu Samragyee title in 1994.



“It has been observed that a huge number of people turned up for the registration for the workshop. Irrespective of any age group, people of all communities in society expressed their eagerness and enthusiasm to learn the basics of Bihu dance. Apart from the Assamese people that are familiar with the dance and the festival, we are happy to receive calls for booking from the Bengali boys and girls and other communities as well,” stated Kashmiri Kotoky, Cultural Secretary.



Vice President Orihana Ojah further adds that the preparation of the workshop is in full swing. Keeping in mind the huge response, a number of plans have to be undertaken for better execution. It is with outmost care that the attendees return home with proper knowledge and a fulfilling session.



The Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association has, however, been initiating many cultural and social activities.



Apart from this workshop, KACA undertakes workshops every year on Bhupendra Sangeet and other dance and music genres. KACA has also been showcasing, presenting, teaching and imparting the rich cultural heritage, literature, folk forms of music and dance, activities to enhance the abilities and curiosities among people.

