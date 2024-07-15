Jyotiraditya Scindia visits North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council

Burnihat, July 15: The North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) proudly welcomed Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), for a significant visit on July 12.

This visit highlights the government's unwavering dedication to sustainable development and the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the North Eastern Region.

During his visit, Scindia was given an in-depth tour of the NECBDC facilities, where he interacted with artisans and stakeholders, gaining valuable insights into the traditional crafts of cane and bamboo. These crafts are integral to the region’s cultural and economic fabric.

The minister lauded the council's efforts in advocating for bamboo and cane as sustainable alternatives in various sectors, emphasizing their role in eco-friendly development.

NECBDC, established to lead the development of the cane and bamboo sector in the North Eastern states, has been instrumental in various projects, including skill development workshops, technological advancements in bamboo processing, and creating market linkages for artisans. The council’s work has significantly contributed to the socio-economic development of the region, empowering local communities and promoting sustainable practices.

On his first visit as Minister of DoNER, Scindia was accompanied by Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, DoNER, while M C Omi Ningshen, MD, NECBDC, provided a comprehensive overview of NECBDC's activities and led the tour to NECBDC campus.

The minister inspected various innovative products developed at NECBDC, including Bamboo Vinegar, Bamboo Charcoal, Bamboo Laptop Holders, Bamboo Card Holders, Bamboo Lampshades, Bamboo Luxury Chairs, and Bamboo Earrings and Jewellery, among others. He

expressed enthusiasm for the creativity and skill of the local youth.

Scindia expressed his excitement about the potential of the products and artifacts created by the talented artists of the North East region, believing they can achieve global recognition. He was happy to look at these artisans' commitment and hard work.

These products developed by the concerted efforts of NECBDC are likely to continue to significantly contribute to the #MakeInIndia initiative and fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of building #AtmanirbharBharat. Shri Scindia said that it is imperative that premium and innovative products are being developed using Bamboo that should be widely marketed to sensitize consumers about the quality of craftsmanship which are available in NER.

The visit of Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia to the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) underscores the priority given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the development of the North East Region. The focus on sustainable materials, cultural heritage, and economic empowerment aligns with the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Purvottar'.