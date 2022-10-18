Juwai Teer Results October 18, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Guwahati, Oct 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. The winners of the lottery game are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Juwai teer game are as follows:

Juwai Teer Results October 18, 2022

First Round (4:10 PM): 33

Second Round (4:45 PM): wait

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.



