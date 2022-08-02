Juwai Teer results for August 2, 2022: Check first and second round numbers

Guwahati, Aug 2: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer result for the Juwai Teer game for today is as follows:-

Juwai Teer Results August 2, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 39

Second Round (2:45PM): 70

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.



