Juwai Teer result for Sep 28, 2022, check first and second round numbers

By The Assam Tribune
Juwai Teer result for Sep 28, 2022, check first and second round numbers
Guwahati, Sep 28: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-

Juwai Teer Results September 28, 2022:

First Round (02:15 PM): 06

Second Round (02:45 PM): 43

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

