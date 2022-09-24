Juwai Teer result for Sep 24, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Guwahati, Sep 24: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-
Juwai Teer Results September 24, 2022:
First Round (02:15 PM): 68
Second Round (02:45 PM):69
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The teer game results of Khanapara and Shillong are expected to be out soon.
