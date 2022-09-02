Juwai Teer result for Sep 2, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Guwahati, Sep 2: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-

Juwai Teer Results September 2, 2022:

First Round (02:15 PM): 34

Second Round (02:45 PM): 11

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The teer game results of Khanapara and Shillong are expected to be out soon.