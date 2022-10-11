Juwai Teer result for October 11, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Juwai Teer result for October 11, 2022, check first and second round numbersBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Oct 11: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-
Juwai Teer Results October 11, 2022:
First Round (02:15 PM): 77
Second Round (02:45 PM): Results Awaited
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The teer game results of Khanapara and Shillong are expected to be out soon.
Guwahati, Oct 11: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-
Juwai Teer Results October 11, 2022:
First Round (02:15 PM): 77
Second Round (02:45 PM): Results Awaited
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The teer game results of Khanapara and Shillong are expected to be out soon.