Juwai Teer result for August 31, 2022, check first and second round numbers

Juwai Teer result for August 31, 2022, check first and second round numbersBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Aug 31: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be checked here.
Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-
Juwai Teer Results August 31, 2022:
First Round (02:15 PM): 75
Second Round (02:45 PM): Results Awaited
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The results of the Khanapara and Shillong Teer game are expected to be out soon.
