Jowai Teer result today: Oct 26, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Jowai Teer result today: Oct 26, 2022 first and second round number
Guwahati, Oct 26: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Juwai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Juwai Teer Results Oct 26, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 91

Second Round (3:00 PM): 74

