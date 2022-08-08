84 years of service to the nation
Jowai Teer result, Aug 8 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Jowai Teer result, Aug 8 2022 first and second round number
Guwahati, Aug 8: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Jowai Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Jowai Teer Results Aug 8, 2022:

First Round (2:15 PM): 35

Second Round (2:45 PM): 42

