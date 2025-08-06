Investing With Freedom: How To Maximise Returns From Fixed Deposit This August

As August arrives, it brings a sense of celebration and purpose. With Independence Day around the corner and Ganesh Chaturthi soon to follow, this period is seen by many as an ideal time to begin new financial journeys. It is a moment to reflect on how far we have come — and more importantly, to plan how we move forward, especially when it comes to building a stable financial future.

In this context, a fixed deposit stands out as a reliable investment tool that combines safety, predictability, and consistent growth. Whether you are planning for yourself or thinking ahead for your children, fixed deposits can help you structure savings with clarity and discipline. This article explores how to get the best out of FDs this season, including the benefits of children fixed deposit schemes that offer long-term security for your child’s future.

Why fixed deposits are still a smart option

Even in 2025, with a wide array of mutual funds, market-linked instruments, and insurance-linked savings products, fixed deposits continue to be popular across all income groups. The reasons are simple and practical:

● Guaranteed returns: The interest rate is locked at the time of booking, shielding it from market volatility.

● Capital safety: Reputed NBFCs and banks offer strong credit ratings, reassuring risk-averse investors.

● Flexible terms: Choose between 12 to 60 months, with cumulative or non-cumulative payout options.

● Monthly income: For those who opt for non-cumulative plans, interest can be paid out monthly to support ongoing expenses.

Whether you are saving for an emergency fund, building a down payment, or creating a steady income stream, FDs give you full control over the investment term and interest structure.





Maximising returns: Tips for higher FD gains

To get the most out of your fixed deposit this August, here are some practical strategies:

1. Choose online booking for higher rates

Financial institutions such as Bajaj Finance offer slightly higher interest rates for online bookings. For instance, deposits booked digitally between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 3 crore attract some of the most competitive rates in the market.

2. Use laddering for liquidity and growth

Laddering involves dividing your investment into multiple FDs with different tenures. This way, you gain periodic access to liquidity while still enjoying higher rates on longer-term deposits. It is an effective strategy for those who want flexibility without compromising returns.

3. Align your payout to your financial needs

If you do not require monthly interest, consider cumulative FDs where interest is paid at maturity. This helps you benefit from compounding. However, for retirees or those with ongoing expenses, non-cumulative monthly payouts offer consistent cash flow.

4. Opt for longer tenures where possible

Tenures of 24 months and above often carry the highest interest slabs. In 2025, Bajaj Finance offers up to 7.30% p.a. for senior citizens and 6.95% p.a. for non-senior citizens on such deposits.

Current FD interest rates

Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance:

For individuals below 60 years of age





Tenure (months) At maturity (p.a.) Monthly (p.a.) Quarterly (p.a.) Half yearly (p.a.) Half yearly (p.a.) 12 – 14 6.60% 6.41% 6.44% 6.49% 6.60% 15 – 23 6.75% 6.55% 6.59% 6.64% 6.75% 24 – 60 6.95% 6.74% 6.78% 6.83% 6.95%

For senior citizens (60+ years)





Tenure (months) At maturity (p.a.) Monthly (p.a.) Quarterly (p.a.) Half yearly (p.a.) Annual (p.a.) 12 – 14 6.95% 6.74% 6.78% 6.83% 6.95% 15 – 23 7.10% 6.88% 6.92% 6.98% 7.10% 24 – 60 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30%

Children’s fixed deposit schemes: Plan ahead for their goals

If you are a parent, investing early for your child’s future can ease the burden of later expenses. Children’s fixed deposit schemes are structured to help parents and guardians secure funds for education, hobbies, travel, or future milestones like higher studies.

These schemes typically offer:

● Lock-in periods aligned with school or college timelines

● Auto-renewal options for long-term savings

● Nomination and guardian-based access

● Reliable growth, free from market-linked uncertainties

Booking such an FD during the festive period adds a thoughtful touch, aligning your financial decisions with the intention to provide security and opportunities for your child.

Festive timing, financial meaning

With Ganesh Chaturthi symbolising wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings, and Independence Day reminding us of the value of freedom, August becomes an ideal time to act on long-term financial intentions. Starting a fixed deposit now can be a symbolic step towards building the kind of freedom that matters every day—financial freedom.

Whether you are investing for monthly income, a child’s future, or capital growth, fixed deposits offer the balance of safety and discipline many seek.

Conclusion: Celebrate August with a secure financial start

This month offers more than just national pride and festive joy—it is an opportunity to take meaningful steps towards personal financial stability. With fixed deposit interest rate currently among the best in recent years, and special features designed for families and children, there has never been a better time to invest with purpose.

Explore options like children’s fixed deposit schemes, use online tools to compare plans, and enjoy peace of mind knowing your money is growing, safely and steadily. Let your investment this August be a step towards greater security, freedom, and financial wisdom.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



