"Inspiring Millions, One Initiative at a Time: Young Indians' Journey to Empower Youth"

Guwahati, Jul 13: The Guwahati Chapter of Young Indians (Yi), under the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), is making significant strides in empowering the youth of North East India. This dynamic chapter is providing a robust platform for young professionals and entrepreneurs to engage with critical issues affecting their region and the nation at large. Since its inception, the chapter has been actively working towards empowering the youth, promoting entrepreneurship, and driving positive change in the community.

Young Indians focus on key areas such as accessibility, climate change, rural development, sustainability, innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The Guwahati Chapter exemplifies this mission through its various impactful initiatives.

The Yi Guwahati Chapter has worked closely with the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India, as part of the India's Youth 20 initiative. The chapter has also collaborated with the Education Department, Government of Assam, to host events and workshops focused on youth development Recently, the chapter organized a Cyclothon and walkathon on the International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking in partnership with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Guwahati Unit. This event underscored their commitment to addressing regional issues while fostering a sense of community and responsibility among the youth and at the same time advocating for a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Additionally it has partnered with the Transport Department, Government of Assam, to promote road safety awareness and reduce accidents in the state. The chapter’s iconic Chota Cop program has been instrumental in promoting road safety awareness in schools across Guwahati. By expanding their presence in local schools, they regularly organize field visits, providing students with practical industry exposure. This initiative ensures that students can apply their textbook knowledge to real-world scenarios, enhancing their learning experience.

The Guwahati Chapter’s activities have an underlying theme of equal opportunity. They focus on ensuring basic facilities for those in need and include specially challenged youth in every step of their programs. From organizing para games, kids got talent, excursions, awareness sessions, braille menu etc, the chapter consistently delivers on its promise to help youth grow and become leaders.

One of the chapter’s notable social initiatives is the Masoom Awareness Session, where in members tirelessly work to create a safe and protected environment for children, by raising awareness and providing training on child sexual abuse and conducting workshops, training sessions, and awareness programs for children, parents, teachers, and caregivers, to educate them on the issue of CSA. The initiatives focus on topics such as recognizing signs of abuse, appropriate boundaries, and healthy relationships.

Another key initiatives of Yi is their Yuva, which focuses on empowering young people between the ages of 15 and 25. Through Yuva, Yi aims to provide a platform for young people to develop their skills, build their confidence, and become active contributors to society. Yi conducts various leadership development workshops, mentorship programs, project management opportunities, team-building activities, public speaking platforms, decision-making roles, networking opportunities, and encouragement of innovation. By providing these experiences, Yi empowers Yuva students to develop essential leadership skills, build confidence, and become active contributors to society. Through this holistic approach, Yi shapes the next generation of leaders and change-makers.

“Our goal is to provide a platform for young Indians to come together, share ideas, and work towards creating a positive impact in the community," said Shri Prakash Agarwal, Chair, Yi Guwahati Chapter. "We aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young Indians and contribute to the growth and development of the region," said Miss Ronak Khetawat, Co-Chair, Yi Guwahati Chapter.

The Young Indians Guwahati Chapter is a shining example of the impact that young people can make when they come together with a shared vision. Their initiatives have made a significant difference in the region, and their efforts are an inspiration to many.