Industries Where India Could See High Growth Over the Next 5 Years

India’s next growth cycle is likely to be powered by sectors that solve everyday problems for Indian households and businesses: cheaper energy, faster digital services, better health access, and more efficient manufacturing. Below are several industries that look positioned for outsized growth through 2031, along with the “why now” factors that matter most for people living and working in India.

Renewable Energy and Grid Modernisation

Clean energy is no longer a niche theme in India; it is becoming the default investment direction in power. The International Energy Agency notes that 83% of India’s power-sector investment in 2024 went to clean energy, led by solar PV. That matters locally because it translates into more rooftop solar, more utility-scale capacity, and a push for better transmission and storage—areas where Indian engineering talent and domestic suppliers can scale quickly.

At the state level, the build-out is visible: Maharashtra’s Economic Survey 2025–26 reports the state’s renewable installed capacity rose from 6,978 MW (2015–16) to 18,046 MW (2025–26), a 159% increase over a decade. Over the next five years, growth is likely to cluster around solar + storage, transmission upgrades, and industrial decarbonisation (especially where energy costs hit MSME margins hardest).

Electric Vehicles and the Battery Supply Chain

India’s EV story is shifting from “early adopters” to practical affordability. The market is forecast to grow rapidly through 2030; Grand View Research projects a 40.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030 (in USD terms). The local driver is straightforward: two-wheelers and urban commutes, plus fleet economics for delivery and ride-hailing.

A trend to watch is Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), which reduces upfront cost by separating the battery from the vehicle price—making EVs more approachable for middle-income households and small business owners. As EV adoption rises, so does demand for charging, battery recycling, local cell manufacturing, and financing products tailored to gig workers and small fleets.

Semiconductors and Electronics Manufacturing

Semiconductors are becoming a national competitiveness issue because they sit inside everything India wants to grow: phones, appliances, EVs, defence, data centres, and AI. Recent reporting citing an Endiya Partners analysis projects India’s semiconductor market could reach $103 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, policy momentum is pulling large capital into the ecosystem: India Semiconductor Mission projects include investments around ₹1.60 lakh crore, with multiple plants under development and expansion in design ecosystem support.

For the local population, growth here is not only about fabs. It’s also about packaging, testing, equipment, PCB supply chains, and the talent pipeline—jobs that span engineering graduates and skilled technicians. If India continues to grow data centres and EV adoption, the “electronics stack” becomes one of the most reliable multi-year demand engines.

Data Centres, Cloud, and AI Infrastructure

India’s digital economy is hungry for compute, storage, and low-latency services. This is why data centres are seeing sustained investment from both telecom-backed firms and global hyperscalers. Market analyses project strong growth through 2030; one forecast pegs India’s data centre market rising from $5.38 billion (2024) to $17.61 billion by 2030 (about 20.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2030).

This infrastructure growth shows up locally as faster consumer apps, more reliable enterprise services, and a surge in demand for power, cooling, fibre, cybersecurity, and data-centre construction. A parallel tailwind is India’s AI push, including deployment of large GPU capacity under national programmes (which adds to domestic chip and data-centre demand).

Pharma, Biotech, and Health Services

India’s pharma base is already global, but domestic demand, chronic disease management, and export opportunities are widening the runway. Industry projections reported in the Economic Times suggest India’s pharma market could grow from $55 billion to up to $130 billion by 2030. IBEF’s industry analysis echoes similar ranges in rupee terms—around ₹4,71,295 crore in 2025, potentially growing to ₹10,28,280–₹11,13,970 crore by 2030.

For Indian consumers, the next five years will likely see growth in specialty generics, biosimilars, and hospital/diagnostics expansion. Healthtech will ride on top of this: better appointment access, remote monitoring for chronic conditions, and digitised insurance workflows. The strongest growth tends to happen where healthcare becomes more affordable and easier to access, not just more technologically sophisticated.

Fintech and Digital Payments

Fintech growth in India is not just about apps—it’s about infrastructure that reduces friction for everyday transactions and credit access. India’s UPI scale is enormous; recent public remarks and reporting put UPI at nearly 18 billion transactions monthly, representing about half of the world’s real-time digital payments volume.

Forecasts still point to strong expansion: one market outlook values India’s fintech market at $44.12 billion in 2025, growing to $95.30 billion by 2030 (about 16.65% CAGR). In practical terms, growth is likely in embedded finance for MSMEs, credit underwriting using consent-based data, cross-border payments, and fraud prevention. For the local population, the biggest benefit is easier access to formal credit, faster collections for small businesses, and reduced cash dependence.

The Gambling Market: High Demand, Limited Growth Under Current Restrictions

India’s gambling and betting demand is clearly large, but much of it sits outside formal, scalable growth channels because of restrictions and uneven enforcement. That means demand exists, but the “industry” does not expand in a transparent way that creates stable jobs, predictable tax revenue, and consumer safeguards.

Two kinds of evidence illustrate the gap:

1. Scale of illegal activity and engagement. A Digital India Foundation report highlights the scale of illegal gambling and betting, including 1.6 billion visits in just three months (Oct–Dec 2024) across four major offshore platforms, with the true scale likely higher due to mirror sites. Business Standard later reported that the top 15 unauthorised platforms logged more than 5.4 billion visits in FY25, underscoring how entrenched demand has become online.

2. Estimated economic leakage. Reporting that cites FICCI estimates suggests about ₹3 lakh crore changes hands annually in sports betting, and that India may be forfeiting around ₹19,000 crore per year in potential tax revenue by keeping sports betting illegal rather than regulated.

What could be created if the market were regulated (illustrative, India-focused)

Because illegal markets don’t publish audited financials, any “what if” estimate needs assumptions. Still, even conservative scenarios imply large economic upside:

Tax revenue: According to GamblingNerd.com, if the tax leakage estimate of ~₹19,000 crore annually is directionally accurate for sports betting alone, the broader category (including online casino-style products) could plausibly support a multi-year tax stream comparable to major consumer industries—provided activity shifts from offshore/underground channels to compliant operators.

Jobs: Formalising a large consumer digital industry typically creates employment across customer support, payments, fraud prevention, KYC/compliance, responsible gaming, marketing, and tech. A separate data point from India’s wider real-money gaming ecosystem (not the same as casino gambling, but relevant for digital entertainment jobs) has been described as supporting over 200,000 jobs and contributing significant annual tax receipts—showing how quickly adjacent digital gaming sectors scale employment when they are allowed to operate at volume.

Consumer protections and safer payments: The Law Commission has noted that outright bans are difficult to enforce and recommended regulation, licensing, and cashless transactions with tax linkage (Aadhaar/PAN) to improve transparency and oversight.

The core point for Indian households is not “more gambling,” but that demand already exists and currently fuels offshore platforms, scams, and consumer harm narratives. A regulated framework (if ever adopted broadly) is what would convert existing demand into tax receipts, formal jobs, and enforceable safeguards rather than leaving growth trapped in the shadows.

