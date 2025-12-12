India’s Insurance Sector Sees Surge in Claims Amid Rising Bike Accidents and EV Costs

Across India, two-wheeler riders, including commuters, students, delivery professionals, and families, face increasing on-road risk. Accident frequency is rising, and EV repair costs are higher, which is pushing insurance claims up. Protect your savings with a bike insurance policy aligned to your risk profile. A comprehensive policy offers broader protection than a third-party policy, and comprehensive bike insurance can add coverage benefits such as roadside assistance, zero depreciation, and battery safeguards.

Continue reading for clear, practical steps to cut out-of-pocket costs, choose the right cover, and make sure your policy pays when it matters most.

Overview

Two-wheeler insurance keeps you legal and protects your money. At the very least, a third-party policy pays for damage or injury you cause to others. A comprehensive policy includes third-party cover and also protects your own bike against accidents, theft, vandalism, fire, and certain natural events. For EV owners, comprehensive bike insurance is usually the wiser pick because batteries and controllers can be expensive to fix or replace.

Core terms to know:

● IDV, Insured Declared Value: The maximum amount payable in case of total loss or theft. Higher IDV usually means a higher premium.

● Add-ons: Zero depreciation, roadside assistance, consumables cover, engine or motor protection, and EV battery protection.

● Claim basics: Inform the insurer quickly, document the damage, and prefer cashless network garages for a smoother process.

Why Claim Numbers Are Rising

India’s riding patterns have changed. Cities are crowded, lanes are narrow, and braking is frequent. Minor hits and low-speed falls are familiar, which means more claims. Monsoon months bring potholes, slippery roads, and waterlogging, all of which increase skids and underbody damage. A fast-growing delivery economy also puts more riders on the road for longer hours, which raises exposure to risk.

Urban Riding Realities That Boost Frequency

Daily kilometres, night riding, and peak-hour commutes increase the odds of fender benders and side swipes. Even a slow fall can damage EV housings, sensors, or displays. These parts are not always cheap, and they often require diagnostics before replacement.

The Last Mile Delivery Surge

Short trips with strict timelines mean constant stop-and-go, quick U-turns, and route changes. Fatigue and unfamiliar roads lead to small mistakes. Multiplied across thousands of riders, insurers receive more frequent claims.

EV Repair Costs Are Reshaping Bills

Electric bikes replace engines and fuel tanks with battery packs, Battery Management Systems, and hub or mid-drive motors. These parts are costly and sometimes available only through specific suppliers. That affects both the size of each claim and the time it takes to repair the bike.

Battery and Electronics Drive Most of the Cost

The battery is the most significant expense. Even when it does not need complete replacement, inspections for water ingress, connector changes, or sensor calibration can add up. A light impact that once bent a brake lever on a petrol bike may also require checks for motor alignment or controller faults on an EV. That means a higher bill for a similar-looking incident.

Depreciation Makes Add-ons Valuable

Without a zero depreciation add-on, you pay for the depreciation on replaced parts. With EVs, where each component costs more, zero dep can recover a large sum in a single claim. Pair it with consumables cover and battery protection to close common gaps.

What This Means For Premiums And Underwriting

Insurers price risk. Today, frequency is up, and average repair cost is up, so premiums face upward pressure. To balance this, insurers are experimenting with telematics and pay-as-you-ride options that reward safe or low-mileage riders. Larger cashless networks help control repair costs and improve customer experience.

ICE Versus EV, Coverage Nuances

A third-party only plan keeps you legal, but it does not pay for your EV battery after a fall or a short circuit. A comprehensive policy with the right EV add-ons gives broader coverage benefits, which is essential for daily riders in busy cities.

IDV, Accessories, And Upgrades

Declare accessories such as crash guards, panniers, or bright screens. Undeclared upgrades may reduce your payout. EV owners should confirm that the declared value reflects the current battery pack value, since that is a significant part of the bike’s cost.

Smart Buying And Riding Choices

You cannot control traffic, but you can manage risk and bills.

When purchasing or renewing:

● Choose comprehensive cover if you ride daily or own an EV. The slight extra premium often pays back in one claim.

● Check the cashless garage network near your home and workplace. Faster repairs reduce stress and out-of-pocket costs.

● Read key exclusions. Flood damage, unauthorised modifications, and commercial use on a private plan can lead to rejection.

● Protect your No Claim Bonus with an NCB add-on if you have a clean record.

On the road:

● Keep tyres, brakes, and lights in top condition. Many avoidable claims come from worn parts.

● Slow down in the rain, brake early, avoid deep water, and keep a greater distance.

● Park in safe, well-lit areas to reduce theft and low-speed knocks.

A Clean Claims Playbook

● Report the incident as soon as possible through the app or helpline.

● Photograph the scene and the damage, and save any dashcam clips.

● Do not repair before the surveyor's visit unless safety requires it.

● Use authorised garages for EV diagnostics to prevent disputes.

For Fleets And Delivery Teams

Create clear riding rules, schedule tyre and brake checks, and explore group policies that include telematics. Good data can unlock discounts and reduce downtime.

Conclusion

More accidents and higher EV repair costs are changing India’s two-wheeler insurance market. Riders who depend on their bikes need protection that fits real life, not just the legal minimum. An informed bike insurance policy choice, usually a comprehensive policy with EV-friendly add-ons, can protect your savings and keep you moving. Compare coverage benefits, check the cashless network, and maintain your bike well. When the road throws a surprise, the right cover helps you recover faster and pay less.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)