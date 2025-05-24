India’s gaming revolution – expected to grow by billions in 2025

With 568 million players and 9.5 billion game app downloads, India emerged as one of the world's largest gaming markets in 2023. One can reflect on the reasons behind this massive gaming revolution; however, it’s evident that technological advancements, coupled with evolving consumer preferences, are the key driving factors — along with the growing population. Discover more about the rapidly growing Indian gaming market below.

India is a major player in the global gaming industry and is on its way to becoming a gaming superpower, due to the fact that it is one of the world's fastest-growing and most dynamic markets. In the coming years, it is expected to grow significantly. In 2025 alone, the market value is projected to reach several billion USD, as indicated by multiple reports.

India's gaming market is expanding rapidly

Mobile gaming dominates the Indian gaming market, making up 77.9 percent of total revenue, followed by PC and console gaming. The esports scene is also a significant contributor to the gaming market's rapid growth. By the end of 2025, its valuation is projected to reach $151 million, a total revenue that includes sponsorships, streaming revenue and prize pool. This year, India is also expected to have approximately 1.5 million esport players – so it’s definitely a growing stage. To put it in perspective, India’s esport market was valued at $68 million in 2021, marking a predicted growth by $83 million in just a four-year period.

Two of the main factors driving this massive increase in interest in esports, are increased accessibility to fast and reliable internet connections, and the emerging popularity of game streaming platforms, such as Loco, Rooter, and Twitch.

In the context of this, the casino industry has also been growing, contributing to the yearly revenue of the overall gaming market. Although land-based casinos are illegal in several Indian states, which can lead to penalties, the interest in online casinos is increasing, as they often offer gaming experiences that can only be accessed digitally – such as thousands of video slots, and live betting on the big esports tournaments.

It is important to notice that licensing and gambling remain a grey area in India, as there is no unified national regulatory framework. In some states, the gaming market is regulated, while in others it is outright prohibited. The fact that different states have varying regulations for gambling creates a complex legal environment. Furthermore, attempts at regulation have led some consumers to turn to offshore platforms, accessible online, which in turn poses challenges for the growth and regulation of the gaming industry within the country.

Still, according to the marketing experts at ResearchAndMarkets, the global casino industry is predicted to grow annually by 4.5 percent in gross gaming revenue until 2030, extending last year’s figures at $160 billion to $221 billion in yearly value. The main reasons behind this are technological advancements among the gaming developers and an increased accessibility of stable internet connection for the global audience. This staggering growth has led to a significant increase in both new online casinos and new games.

According to Financial Express, the gaming market as a whole is expected to generate 250,000 additional jobs, with a turnover of $4.5 billion. Also, Mordor Intelligence has predicted that the annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated to be 15.68 percent until 2030. And these jobs are needed, as India's population is constantly increasing, which is also an underlying factor behind the industry's rapid growth – a win-win situation. This is partly due to digitalization and technological development, which in turn have led to increased internet and mobile usage, and therefore a growing gaming industry.

India is a key player in the global gaming industry

India is already a significant player in the global gaming industry, as evidenced by the data mentioned before, and the future looks undeniably bright. Many attribute the flourishing gaming market to India’s population. In fact, out of India’s over 1.5 billion inhabitants, 600 million are under the age of 35 – representing nearly half of the population, according to Worldometers. This is a group that uses their smartphones more extensively and is also earning more, giving them greater access and opportunities to play games – with mobile games being the most popular.

Below, you can read more about the different types of games contributing to the growth of the Indian gaming industry, ranging from PC and consoles to e-sports.

PC and console gaming

Although mobile gaming dominates the Indian gaming market, both PC and console gaming have made a comeback. This is partly due to retailers and various platforms offering more budget-friendly options online, as well as the overall price of gaming PCs dropping by 10 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, making them more affordable for consumers.

Moreover, game developers have opened up opportunities for multiplayer experiences, providing PC and console gamers with more immersive gameplay and therefore access to engaging game features. And as we all know, many exciting games are being developed for consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Even though these consoles aren’t produced in India, it’s still an important market for both sales and game development.

E-sports

E-sports is growing globally, and especially in India, which is experiencing significant growth in the field as both players and viewers are increasing. While it is not yet recognized as a global sport, it definitely has the potential to become one. According to Nazara Technologies, esports viewership in India increased by as much as 83 percent between 2021 and 2023, reaching over 80 million viewers. Furthermore, India is expected to have more than 1,250 professional e-sports players by 2028. This growth will increase both career opportunities and revenues.

Mobile gaming

Mobile games contribute to nearly 80 percent of total gaming revenue and span a wide range of genres. They are easily accessible, can be challenging for those who want a deeper experience, or purely casual — like Candy Crush Saga. Other popular titles include Ludo King, Clash of Clans, and Age of Empires.

Additionally, apps with in-app purchases and micro-payments play a significant role in monetization, accounting for more than 70 percent of total mobile gaming revenue in India.

What does the future look like?

There are several growing trends in the gaming market that will contribute to future growth, including newer technologies like VR, where more and more people want to see games from different eras of Indian history. Other growing areas include edutainment experiences that blend entertainment with learning, as well as games inspired by mythological stories and Bollywood culture.

Players can probably expect a lot of new developments in the Indian gaming market in the near future, because India is on the brink of a gaming revolution with great potential to become a global leader in the gaming industry, provided the country continues to invest in technology and infrastructure. This is not only opening up for more entertainment, but also job openings, which is a positive boost for the economy. The future undeniably looks bright for the Indian gaming market – and it will be exciting to follow its progress moving forward.

To summarise, we can hopefully expect a future that promises more entertainment, job openings and a whole new generation of players and developers.

