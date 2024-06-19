Indian SaaS Skara Makes Launching Streaming Services 100x Cheaper and Faster

Guwahati, June 19: Flixbox Solutions, a revolutionary new technology company, from Assam, India, announced its innovative platform Skara that slashes the cost and time required to launch a streaming service by a staggering 100x. This groundbreaking platform empowers entrepreneurs, creators, and businesses of all sizes to enter the booming video streaming industry with ease.

India's OTT (Over-The-Top) market is experiencing explosive growth and is expected to reach a staggering 108.4 million users by 2027. However, launching a streaming service remains a significant hurdle for many due to its high infrastructure costs, technical complexity and slow time-to-market challenge.

Skara is revolutionizing the process of building and launching streaming services by reducing the costs by up to 100x compared to traditional methods. With its user-friendly interface and no-code technology, Skara eliminates the need for complex coding while enabling its users to launch their streaming service in minutes instead of months or years.

“The current landscape for launching streaming services is riddled with complexity and high costs,” said Ankita Saikia, Co-founder of Flixbox Solutions. “Our mission is to democratize the video streaming industry by providing a user-friendly and affordable solution that removes the traditional barriers to entry”, she added.

According to Skara, many video creators on social platforms have to compromise on the content they put out to ensure they can monetize those videos. And even when they do that, they only get paid a portion of the earnings based on the platforms’ monetization policies. With Skara, users get paid directly by their subscribers while retaining full control and ownership of their content and subscriber data, scaling their streaming service effortlessly as their audience grows.

Currently in beta phase, Skara is available to a limited group of users only. Interested video creators and businesses can join the waitlist to enroll for the beta version and contribute to its development by providing feedback while availing exclusive perks.

Flixbox Solutions LLP is dedicated to democratizing the video streaming industry. They are on a mission to make video distribution simple, accessible and feasible for all. With their innovative platform and products for the video industry, they power the dreams and passions of businesses and creators of all sizes.