Indian Bank invites applications for over 300 posts of Specialist Officer

Guwahati, May 24: The Indian Bank has released a notification for filling 312 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer (SO).

Interested and eligible candidates can find the application forms on the official website of the bank between May 24, 2022 to June 14, 2022. Alternatively one can also apply through the IBPS portal ibps.in till June 14.

As per the notification, candidates will be hired as a Senior Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, and Chief Manager under Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, Group 4, Group 5, Group-6 and Group 7.

Age Limit:

Senior Manager- 25 to 38 years

Manager - 22 to 35 years

Assistant Manager - 20 to 30 years

Chief Manager - 27 to 40 years

Educational Qualification:

• Senior Manager (Credit) - CA / ICWA

• Manager (Credit) - CA / ICWA

• Senior Manager (Accounts) - CA

• Manager (Accounts) Assistant Manager (Accounts)- CA

• Manager (Accounts) - CA / CS

• Chief Manager/Senior Manager (Risk Management) - Graduate in any discipline and FRM from GARP / PRM from PRMIA.

• Senior Manager/Manager (Portfolio Management)/Manager (Sector Specialist) - NBFC/Manager

(Sector Specialist)/Manager (Sector Specialist) - Infrastructure- Post Graduate (2 years duration) in Business / Management / Administration / Finance / Banking / Risk Management/ Commerce OR CA OR Graduate in any discipline and FRM from GARP / PRM from PRMIA.

• Chief Manager/Senior Manager (Data Analyst)- B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI from AICTE/UGC recognized university. It is desirable to have Diploma / PG Diploma in Data Science.

• Manager (Statistician) - Post-Graduation Degree (2 Years duration) in Statistics / Applied Statistics.

Interested candidates can check their educational qualification, salary, age limit, and other important details here.





Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 850 for all others.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: indianbank.in or https://ibps.in/

Step 2: Hit on the 'Click here for Registration' link.

Step 3: Register yourself for the desired post

Step 4: Enter your credentials and upload documents

Step 5: Make payment and submit the application form.

Step 6: Download the acknowledgement form for future reference.