Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply for lower division clerk posts

Guwahati, May 23: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for direct recruitment of eligible candidates into 4 'group C' civilian posts. IAF is looking to fill four vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The last date for receipt of Application Form is 30 days (21 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in 'Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar'. The ad was published on May 21 on the Employment Newspaper.

Candidates need to send their applications and documents to 'Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010'.

Name and no. of vacancies:

Group C civilian Post- Lower Division Clerk: 4

Age Limit:

The age limit for these posts is 18-25 years as on November 28, 2021. Age relaxation is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Eligibility:

Candidates need to pass Class 12 from a recognised board and have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (WPM) in English and 30 WPM in Hindi.

Applications will be scrutinised in terms of age limits, minimum qualification, documents and certificates and accordingly call letters will be sent to eligible candidates for written test.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending application form duly typed in English /Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self attested), Self addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. Address should be typed in English / Hindi. Separate application for each post should be forwarded.

Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope "APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF -------- AND CATEGORY------- AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 03/2022/DR"

Click here to read the official notification.