Inauguration of the Jewellery and Handicrafts Livelihood Business Incubator at NEHHDC

Guwahati, Jan. 29: North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) inaugurated the Jewellery and Handicrafts Livelihood Business Incubator (LBI) at its Bamunimaidan premises on January 29, 2025. Established under the ASPIRE Scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), the incubator aims to foster innovation, promote rural industries, and support entrepreneurship. The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) serves as the mentor institute for this initiative.

Recognized as a key driver of the Make in India and Skill India initiatives, the Indian jewellery and gemstone sector contributes significantly to the national economy, accounting for 7% of GDP and 15% of merchandise exports. The LBI seeks to highlight Northeast India’s rich jewellery and handicrafts heritage by equipping artisans and entrepreneurs with modern resources, training, and infrastructure, ensuring the preservation of traditional craftsmanship while expanding global recognition and sustainable livelihoods.













The incubator is designed to generate employment by fostering scalable micro-enterprises. It will offer skilling, upskilling, and reskilling opportunities for unemployed individuals, self-employed artisans, and wage earners, enhancing their expertise in emerging technologies. Additionally, the incubator will support the MSME sector by supplying skilled human capital and driving innovation to enhance competitiveness.

Focusing on multiple domains, including Gems and Jewellery (Gemstone), Handmade Paper and Paper Products, House Décor & Art Jewellery, and Toy Making, the LBI will serve as a center of excellence. It will provide skill development programs, facilitate product innovation inspired by Northeast India's rich heritage, offer consulting services, and extend incubation support to entrepreneurs and MSMEs. The facility comprises dedicated sections, including a Design Section, Casting Jewellery Section, Handmade Jewellery Section, Gemstone Section, and Plating Section.

Equipped with cutting-edge machinery such as 3D printers, casting jewellery machines, magnetic polishers, ultrasonic cleaning machines, jewellery steam cleaners, and gemstone cutting and polishing machines, the incubator is poised to facilitate industry-aligned entrepreneurship and skill development programs. NEHHDC has partnered with the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ), Jaipur, to strengthen industry linkages and knowledge exchange. As part of this collaboration, a five-day study tour was organized for IIGJ Jaipur students to explore Northeast India's jewellery heritage. Additionally, artisans were given the opportunity to showcase their products at the Jaipur Jewellery Show in 2023 and 2024.













Research initiatives have been launched to explore the use of natural seeds and minerals from the Northeast region in jewellery making, fostering innovative product development. An MoU has been signed with the Indian Institute of Crafts and Design (IICD) to enhance design innovation and training. The first batch of PM Vishwakarma Goldsmith (Sonar) training has already been conducted at the incubator, marking the start of a long-term skill-building initiative.

Speaking at the event, Brig. R.K. Singh (Retd.), Managing Director, NEHHDC, stated, “The establishment of the Jewellery and Handicrafts Livelihood Business Incubator is a significant milestone in our mission to empower artisans and entrepreneurs in the North East. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a focus on innovation, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures talent and promotes sustainable livelihoods.”

Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah, Advisor, NEHHDC, added, “This initiative will transform the jewellery sector in the North East. By bringing artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs together, we are creating a vibrant platform that not only celebrates the region’s heritage but also integrates contemporary market-driven innovations. The impact of this incubator will extend beyond the region, strengthening its presence in both national and global markets.”

The Jewellery Display Centre at the LBI was inaugurated by Mrs. Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, Chairperson and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. She is also actively involved in entrepreneurial initiatives, including ‘Golden Threads of Assam’ for Muga silk promotion. Speaking at the event, Mrs. Sharma stated, “This is a wonderful initiative, and I look forward to collaborating further to promote the artisans and craftsmanship of the North East.”

The Gemstone Section was inaugurated by Dr. Lalit Sharma, Director, IIE, who lauded NEHHDC’s efforts in the Gems & Jewellery sector. The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Smt. Queen Oja, Former MP; Dr. JP Sampath, Director, NID; Shri Ashim Das, GM, NEDFi; Shri Loken Das, CGM, NABARD; NKD Piku, Assistant Director, MSME DFO, Guwahati; and Wahida Rahman, a jewellery entrepreneur. Several officials from state and central government agencies also graced the occasion.

The event featured an exclusive jewellery exhibition showcasing the work of entrepreneurs specializing in sustainable jewellery, bamboo jewellery, clay jewellery, and traditional Assamese jewellery. This display highlighted the diversity and craftsmanship of the North East, reinforcing the significance of the newly established incubator in preserving and promoting regional artisanal traditions.