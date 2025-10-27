Inaugural Ceremony of ICSTIP-2025 Held at Assam down town University

Guwahati, October 27: The inaugural ceremony of the International Conference on Science, Technology, Innovatoon and Policy for Global Health and Sustainability (ICSTIP-2025) was held today at Assam down town University (AdtU) organised by Faculty of Science marking the commencement of a landmark academic and research event dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainable development.

The program began with the Lamp Lighting and Saraswati Vandana performed by Dr. Radali Duarah, symbolizing the enlightenment of knowledge and wisdom. Following this, Dr. Manash Pratim Sarma, President of ICSTIP-2025, delivered the Welcome Address, highlighting the objectives of the conference and emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in achieving national and global development goals.

The distinguished guests were then felicitated in recognition of their invaluable contributions to academia and research. The Inaugural Address was delivered by Prof. N.C. Talukdar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of AdtU, who underscored the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of research and innovation.

















The Souvenir and Abstract Book of ICSTIP-2025 was formally released, showcasing the wide range of research papers and innovative ideas to be presented during the conference. The event was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah, Former Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, who served as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Prof. Bujarbaruah highlighted the crucial role of collaborative research in promoting sustainable growth, particularly within the North Eastern region of India. The highlight of the inaugural session was the Keynote Address delivered by Dr. Suraksha S. Diwan, Scientist-F, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, on the theme “Harnessing Biotechnology for Sustainable Development in the North Eastern Region — India’s Emerging Growth Engine.” Dr. Diwan emphasized the transformative potential of biotechnology in driving economic growth, improving livelihoods, and ensuring environmental sustainability in the region.

The session also featured insightful experiences shared by Mr. Marek Zborowski from the University of Applied Sciences, Poland, and Prof. Vera Ferro Lebres, Pro-President, Polytechnic Institute of Bragança, Portugal, who highlighted international perspectives on science and innovation.

The inaugural session concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Partha Pratim Kalita, Convenor of ICSTIP-2025, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to all guests, delegates, and participants for their invaluable contributions to the success of the event.













