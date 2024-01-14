IIT Guwahati to host its 16th Annual Entrepreneurship Summit: UDGAM

IIT Guwahati is set to host the 16th edition of its Annual Entrepreneurship Summit, UDGAM. UDGAM 2024, themed "Drifting Across Dimensions," is presented by NABARD, in collaboration with co-presenters Pyrotech Workspace Solutions, IITG TIC, and IITG TIDF, scheduled to take place from January 19 to January 21, 2024.

The summit is a part of the continued efforts to develop the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth of North-East India. UDGAM organizes various Lecture Series, Workshops, and Competitions to create a platform for young minds to realize their potential and showcase their ideas in front of the public and industry. This year, UDGAM is being conducted at a scale grander than ever in hybrid mode for both online and offline audiences.

The summit also features keynote lectures by notable personalities, including Sandeep Jain(Founder & CEO at Geeks For Geeks), and Jeff Maggioncalda(CEO at Coursera) among others. In addition, it will include pro shows by Cast of TVF Cubicles Season 3, musical night, and much more! A major spotlight of the summit this year is Chai pe Charcha, the Alumni Panel discussion, where we invite our alumni who made it big in the industry, to inspire our students to start their ventures in the future. To grace Chai pe Charcha, this year we have Gaurav Mangla (Co-Founder at Pickrr), Kuldeep Parewal (Co-Founder Anveshan), and many more.

Among the other major events under UDGAM are the following:

Disrupt: Disrupt is North East India’s largest startup boot camp. Presented by NRL, Disrupts provides investment opportunities to winners, mentorship, incubation, and business tools to the top finalists.

Sparkle: A student boot camp to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among the students from classes 9th to 12th.

DFrame: DFrame is a UI/UX Challenge. This event blends creativity and business relevance, aimed at framing and developing the designer’s innovative quotient to find technical solutions while staying true to the human-centric approach.

PMx: PMx is India’s largest product case study competition. Presented by The Product Folks, Product Management Expedition is a platform where one can investigate, learn, and try different things in the Product Management domain without any preparation.

Startup Expo: Collaborating with IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation(TIDF), UDGAM is conducting StartupExpo - a startup expenditure to provide an opportunity for 60+ startups to showcase their products, receive customer feedback, and connect with 15+ potential investors including Titan Capital, India Angel Network, India Network, and many more.

Workshops: UDGAM workshops aim to provide participants with an opportunity to interact with domain experts and become industry-ready in various fields.

Intern Fair: At the Internfair, more than 70+ startups recruit summer/winter interns from IIT Guwahati for 300+ job roles. Catering to the second and first-year students of IITG exclusively, it aims to teach the entrepreneurial mindset in young minds.

NED: National Entrepreneurship Drive is an initiative to help colleges all over India build their Entrepreneurship Cells with colleges as IIM-Shillong onboarded through a roadmap of resources, webinars, and assignments.

“As it has always been with UDGAM, the focus is to foster an environment conducive to entrepreneurial thinking among the student community in the region, which is largely untapped in terms of the startup space but is sure to become a key player in the coming years,” said Sneha Singh, the convenor of UDGAM’24, during the Website and Pass-launch.

Passes to the hybrid event with multiple utility perks can be collected by clicking here.

To get more information, please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.