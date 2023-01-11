IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023: one vacancy for JRF, others; Apply online

Guwahati, Jan 11: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of JRF (GATE) in a project entitled, "Synthesis of nitrogen heterocyclic compounds from alkynes, nitriles and study of their biological activity" at the department of Chemistry, IIT Guwahati.

IIT Guwahati is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Amingaon area, North Guwahati city, in the state of Assam in India. It is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. IIT Guwahati is officially recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India. IIT Guwahati has been ranked 7th in Engineering and 8th in Overall category in NIRF India Rankings 2021.

Available Post: JRF (GATE)

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 31000/ month

Last date to apply: 29/ 01/ 2023

Mode of application: Online







Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must have 1st Class MSc in Organic Chemistry.

• The candidate must have valid CSIR-UGC NET and GATE score is compulsory.

• Preference will be given to candidates having experience in organic synthesis.

How to apply for the post?

The candidates have to send their CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, postal address, mobile no., email id, etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents/certificates (Matriculation onwards) at the email address [email protected] by 29th January 2023 (Sunday) having a subject line “Application for the post of Junior Research Fellow in the project entitled, " Synthesis of nitrogen heterocyclic compounds from alkynes, nitriles and study of their biological activity".