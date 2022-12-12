IIT G Recruitment 2022: One vacancy for Junior Project Fellow; Apply now

Guwahati, Dec 12: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Junior Project Fellow in a DST-SERB sponsored project entitled, "Security Analysis of Compiler Optimization Techniques" in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

IIT Guwahati is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Amingaon area, North Guwahati city, in the state of Assam in India. It is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. IIT Guwahati is officially recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India. IIT Guwahati has been ranked 7th in Engineering and 8th in Overall category in NIRF India Rankings 2021.

Available Post: Registrar

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 31,000/ month

Last date to apply: 13/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must have ME/MTech in CS/IT or related subjects with GATE qualified in CS at least once OR BE/BTech in CS/IT/EC or related subjects with valid GATE score in CS/EC.

How to apply for the post?

• Go to https://www.iitg.ac.in/iitg_recruitment

• Click on 'Project Positions of R & D'

• Tap on the advertisement that reads "Advertisement for project position in the Dept. of Computer Sc. & Engg. (xCSESPNSERB01188xxCK004)"

• Select 'Click Here' to view the notification.

• Read the instructions and prepare the required documents.

• Email your CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email and Skype-id to [email protected] with the subject of the email as "Application for the JRF in Security Analysis of Compiler Optimization Techniques".