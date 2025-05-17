IIMCIP organises the fifth edition of Assam's biggest startup networking meet, CONNECT.X

The 5th edition of CONNECT.X, a flagship startup networking event organised by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), in collaboration with TATA Sons, concluded with resounding success today at Hotel Palacio, Guwahati. The event witnessed an energetic gathering of nearly 100 participants, including startup founders, angel investors, venture capitalists, industry leaders and ecosystem enablers, reaffirming CONNECT.X's status as one of Assam's most impactful startup networking platforms.

This edition was packed with thought-provoking conversations, meaningful networking and keynotes from seasoned professionals. A major highlight of the evening was the presence of Mr. Ajay Jain, Chairman of the Board at IIMCIP and Member of the Board of Governors at IIM Calcutta. Drawing from over four decades of experience across the corporate world, academia and entrepreneurship, Mr. Jain offered invaluable insights to the audience. Highlighting the immense potential of North East India, he emphasised that the true success of an entrepreneur lies in their mindset, not external conditions. "By 2047, a Viksit Bharat will be led by job creators, not job seekers," he remarked with conviction.









Mr. Jain also lauded the Tata Social Enterprise Challenge (TSEC) - a joint initiative of the TATA Sons and IIM Calcutta, and India's most prestigious hunt for promising social enterprises - as a unique and timely opportunity for entrepreneurs in the North East to harness their region's strengths and build sustainable, high-impact ventures. Social entrepreneurs identified through the competition are offered mentorship support, awarded cash grants and get an opportunity to pitch for funding and incubation at IIM Calcutta Innovation Park.

(Interested founders of social enterprises or impact-driven startups can apply to the latest edition of the challenge at https://shorturl.at/Gkxn1.)

An engaging panel discussion on startup investments brought together investors and experts from across sectors. The panel featured Prasanta Kumar Talukdar, Deputy General Manager (Investment) at NEDFi Venture Capital Limited; Pranta Pratim Singha, Chief Manager of Corporate Planning at Numaligarh Refinery Limited; Joutishman Dutta, Managing Trustee of down town Charity Trust and a prominent angel investor; and Pankaj Baruah, Head of Portfolio, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park. The discussion explored a range of funding opportunities available for startups in North East India, with insights into initiatives by NRL, NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd., IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and Assam down town University. The panellists also shared their views on the prospects of deep-tech ventures in the region and unpacked what investors really look for when evaluating early-stage startups.





















During the Q&A round, the IIMCIP Board Chairman, Mr. Ajay Jain, offered a crucial insight, drawing a compelling distinction between invention and innovation, emphasising that an invention becomes innovation only when it is commercialised for widespread use. He further noted that globally, only a handful of patented innovations actually make it to market, underscoring the importance of viability in the innovation journey.

Since its inception, CONNECT.X has consistently delivered on its mission to bring together key stakeholders from across the startup value chain. Over its previous four editions, the event has hosted a dynamic mix of 100+ attendees per session, including startup founders, VCs, angel investors, industry veterans and professional service providers. Notable personalities who have participated in earlier editions include Shri PVSL Murty, CMD, NEDFi; Mr. Nagaraja Prakasam, Partner, Acumen Fund & Founding Angel, IAN Impact; Dr. Ringo Rajagopal, Executive Officer, uMobi Solutions Corporation and Visiting Faculty, IIM Calcutta; Pratap TP, Founder, QwikCilver Solutions; Himanshu Acharya, Head of New Business Development, Mitsubishi Corporation India; and Anjan Pathak, Co- Founder, Vantage Circle, among others.













The 5th edition of CONNECT.X not only underscored the vibrancy of Assam's entrepreneurial talent but also reinforced IIMCIP's ongoing commitment to driving innovation-led development in the region.

Recognised as a Technology Business Incubator by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park has driven multiple state-led initiatives in North East India as a knowledge partner, including PRIME Meghalaya, Assam Startup, Mizoram Kailawn and Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park. It had also collaborated with the North Eastern Council to drive the flagship North East Entrepreneurship Development Programme, collectively supporting over 270 startups across the North Eastern Region.





(Disclaimer: The views, information or opinions expressed above are solely those of the individuals who booked this classified advertisement and do not represent those of Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd. and its employees.)