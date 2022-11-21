IIMC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in IIMC Delhi

Guwahati, Nov 21: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Delhi has released the official notification inviting eligible and interested candidates to apply for the post of Academic-cum-Teaching Associate in the EJ Department on contractual basis.

IIMC is an Indian media centre of learning and civil service training institute for the Indian Information Service Cadre funded and promoted by the Government of India in New Delhi. The IIMC is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Available Post: Academic-cum-Teaching Associate

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 35,000/ per month

Age: Not more than 40 years

Last date to apply: 29/11/2022

Mode of Application: Online





Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must hold Master's Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science with good command English and Hindi languages with 55% marks in aggregate.

Or

The candidate must hold graduation (Bachelors) degree in any discipline 55% marks in aggregate along with Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism with good command over.

• The candidate must have minimum 3 years of experience in media and teaching.







How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website www.iimc.nic.in

• Step 2: Click on the advertisement "Filling up of one position of Academic-cum-Teaching Associate in the EJ Deptt. of IIMC New Delhi on Contract Basis" from News and Announcements box.



• Step 3: Check the advertisement and prepare the required documents.

• Step 4: Click on "Application form" option given in the bottom of the advertisement.

• Step 5: Email the duly filled application form and CV to [email protected]