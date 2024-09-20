IIM Calcutta Innovation Park collaborates with MeitY to organise a startup networking meet, CONNECT.X

Guwahati, Sept 20: IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is hosting the fourth edition of the startup networking meet, CONNECT.X on September 24, 2024, at Hotel Arista, Guwahati. The unique networking event has been designed to provide startups from the region with a platform to share ideas, learn, network and explore new opportunities.

In a conscious effort to bring established figures from the advanced startup ecosystems of the country to meet and interact with the startups from the state, the upcoming edition of the program will feature participation from nationally and internationally known entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Notable confirmed guests include Shri Manvendra Pratap Singh, IAS, Managing Director, AIDC & AIIDC, as the esteemed Chief Guest; Pratap TP, Founder of QwikCilver Solutions; Dr. Ringo Rajagopal, Chief Executive Officer at uMobi Solutions Corporation and Visiting Faculty at IIM Calcutta; Himanshu Acharya, Head of New Business Development at Mitsubishi Corporation India; Nilotpal Boruah, Co-Founder, TechVariable; and Nayanjyoti Saikia, Winner of MasterChef India – S-7.

Throughout its past three editions, CONNECT.X has established a strong reputation for its dedication to bringing together key stakeholders in the startup ecosystem, creating a platform for collaboration and exposure, particularly for emerging entrepreneurs from the region.

Since 2017, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park has been actively contributing to developing the startup ecosystem in Northeast India, particularly Assam. Through its work with startups, enablers and government stakeholders, it recognised that networking and exposure are crucial factors for the growth of the state’s startup ecosystem. In response to this need, the B-School Incubator conceptualised Connect. X, facilitating connections and new opportunities for startups from the state to thrive. Previous editions attracted an average of 150 attendees, including startup founders, support service providers, investment agencies, angel investors, seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders from the region and beyond.

A few noted personalities who attended the previous editions of CONNECT.X are:

➢ Shri PVSL Murty, CMD, NEDFi

➢ Mr. Nagaraja Prakasam, Partner, Acumen Fund & Founding Angel, IAN Impact

➢ Prasanta Kumar Talukdar, Assistant General Manager (Investment), NEDFi Venture Capital Limited

➢ Pranta Pratim Singha, Chief Manager, Corporate Planning, Numaligarh Refinery Limited

➢ Rishi Baruah, Chief Managing Director, Pratidin Media Group

➢ Anjan Pathak, Co-Founder, Vantage Circle

➢ Rimjim Deka, Founder, Littlebox India

➢ Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah, Advisor, NEHHDC; Former Head – Centre for Industrial Extension, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship.

It’s worth mentioning that apart from the CONNECT.X series, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park also organised a mega Northeast Startup Summit in collaboration with the North Eastern Council in January this year, which provided networking opportunities for startups from across Northeast India on a grand scale. The event attracted prominent figures from India’s startup ecosystem, including Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory Media; Sagar Daryani, Founder & CEO of Wow! Momo; and Vikram Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, among others.

About IIM Calcutta Innovation Park

IIM Calcutta Innovation Park was set up under the aegis of IIM Calcutta as a section 8 company to promote entrepreneurship and innovation. It is recognized as a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) under the aegis of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.