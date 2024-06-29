IIIT Guwahati celebrates its 6th Convocation Ceremony

Guwahati, June 29: The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati (IIITG) proudly hosted its 6th Convocation Ceremony on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the prestigious Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium, IIT Guwahati. The event was a celebration of the academic achievements and dedication of the young graduates.

In the ceremony Prof. (Dr.) Sarat Kumar Patra, Director, IIITG welcomed the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, Chairman, Board of Governors, dignitaries, students and their parents. Hon'ble Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Prof. Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, former Director of IIT Kharagpur, was the Guest of Honor. Mr. Satyabrata Dey, Managing Director of Sreeleathers Ltd. Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) IIITG hosted the event.

The event conferred degrees on 227 graduates across its diverse academic programs. The degrees include PhD, B. Tech in (a) Computer Science and Engineering and(b) Electronics and Communication Engineering, and M. Tech in (a) Computer Science and Engineering and (b) Electronics and Communication Engineering.

During the convocation, the institute awarded two outstanding graduates with medals, Ms. Talika Gupta, Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering, received the President's Medal for achieving the highest CPI score among the graduating batch of 2024.Mr. Abhijeet Kumar Singh, who topped the Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering course, was awarded the Chairman’s Medal.

The Chief Guest, Hon'ble Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, delivered an inspiring Convocation Address, commending the graduates for their perseverance and urging them to uphold values of integrity and innovation in their future endeavors for a Vikshit Bharat 2047. Prof. Partha Pratim Chakrabarti shared valuable insights from his vast experience, encouraging the graduates to showcase humility and embrace challenges with courage and determination.Chairman of IIITG, Shri Satyabrata Dey addressed the students and asked them to aim high and dream big. Prof. Patra, Director of the institute congratulated the graduates and presented the concise overview of the institutes endeavors and progress in the past academic year.

The 6th Convocation of IIIT Guwahati concluded on a note of celebration and optimism, marking a new chapter in the lives of its graduates.