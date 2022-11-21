84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

ICSI CSEET Results 2022 to be announced today, Know how to check online

By The Assam Tribune
ICSI CSEET Results 2022 to be announced today, Know how to check online
X

Guwahati, November 21: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is likely to announce the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result today. To access ICSI CSEET 2022 November result, candidates have to visit the official site of ICSI, www.icsi.edu

ICSI is a premier national professional body in India under the ownership of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India with the objective of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of company secretaries in India.

How to check ICSI CSEET 2022 November result?

Step 1: Go to the official website www.icsi.edu

Step 2: Click the link to ICSI CSEET Results 2022 from the homepage

Step 3: Login using your Application number and Date of Birth(DOB)

Step 4: Check your result and download the result for future references.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
ICSI CSEET Results 2022 to be announced today, Know how to check online

Guwahati, November 21: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is likely to announce the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result today. To access ICSI CSEET 2022 November result, candidates have to visit the official site of ICSI, www.icsi.edu

ICSI is a premier national professional body in India under the ownership of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India with the objective of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of company secretaries in India.

How to check ICSI CSEET 2022 November result?

Step 1: Go to the official website www.icsi.edu

Step 2: Click the link to ICSI CSEET Results 2022 from the homepage

Step 3: Login using your Application number and Date of Birth(DOB)

Step 4: Check your result and download the result for future references.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X