How to Use Detan Face Wash Without Over-Drying Your Skin

Who doesn’t want glowing, even-toned skin? We know we do. However, to attain that coveted glow, you ought to address underlying concerns first – concerns like tanning. For the unaware, tanning occurs when your skin ramps up melanin production to evade damage from UV rays. This unregulated production leads to pigmentation, dark spots and all-in-all a blotchy skin tone.

It’s right here that a detan face wash enters the scene! This potent formula gently dissolves the melanin-heavy dead cells to make your skin brighter and clearer. But to reap the maximum benefits of this exfoliating face wash, you need to use it correctly. Applying it more than the desired frequency can dry out your skin, leading to irritation and flare-ups.

So, let’s find out how to use a detan face wash that doesn’t dry out your skin, and adds to your skin’s overall health.

Understand Your Skin Type

Knowing your skin type is essential to selecting the right face wash. There are broadly 4 different skin types -

● Dry Skin: Dryness occurs when your skin produces inadequate amounts of natural oils, resulting in its tight and flaky appearance.

● Oily Skin: The main reason behind oily skin is the presence of overactive sebaceous glands. The never-ending oil slick on the face also paves the way for clogged pores and acne.

● Combination Skin: True to its name, combination skin has both dry and oily parts. Folks with combination skin may notice greasiness down the T-zone, along the foreheads, and around the chin while their chins feel relatively dry.

● Sensitive Skin: This type of skin reacts easily to external stimuli. Sensitive skin demands sulphate and paraben-free products that don’t lead to flare-ups.

Choose the Right Detan Face Wash

When it comes to preventing your skin from dryness or flakiness, the right face wash can be a saviour. Look for a detan face wash with skin brightening ingredients such as Vitamin C and Papaya enzymes. It helps reduce tan without drying out your skin.

A great option is Foxtale’s Super Glow Face Wash, which contains Vitamin C and papaya enzymes. These ingredients buff away melanin heavy dead cells for bright, clear skin.

Ways to Use Detan Face Wash

When you apply your detan face wash in the correct way, it ensures visible results in a time-bound frame. Here are some key steps to achieve this even-toned complexion-

● Wet your face with lukewarm water: Washing your face with warm water opens pores gently without removing natural oils.

● Use a small amount: Take a pea-sized amount and work it into a lather.

● Massage in circular motions: Now, using circular motions of your fingertips, massage the formula on your face.

● Avoid scrubbing hard: Use a light hand to avoid strain or microtears to the skin.

● Gently Rinse: Now rinse it with water and pat your skin with a dry towel to get a fresh look.

● Repeat the Cycle: Follow this process in your morning and nightime skincare routine with your detan face wash.

● Finish Off with Applying a Moisturiser: Moisturizing your face after cleansing keeps hydration intact. Use an appropriate moisturizer everyday after using the detan face wash for best results. Here is how you can moisturise in the correct way:

1. Choose the right product: Use a cream-based moisturiser for dry skin because it provides your face with proper hydration. Alternatively, opt for a non-greasy, gel-based moisturizer if you have oily skin.

2. Look for calming ingredients: Aloe vera, glycerin, and ceramides in moisturizers helo reduce irritation and redness.

3. Use SPF during the day: Use sunscreen to prevent further tanning and sun damage, helping streamline your detan routine.

Other than moisturizers, you can also use a tan removal face mask , which helps remove tanning, cleanses deeply, and also provides hydration.

Conclusion

A detan face wash brightens your skin when you use it in the correct way. Choose the face wash that suits your skin type and follow up with a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated. With a consistent skincare routine without overdrying your skin, you can get a healthy, radiant glow all year round.

