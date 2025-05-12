How to Download an Aadhaar Card: A Comprehensive Guide

The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a critical identity document for Indian residents. It contains a 12-digit unique identification number linked to biometric and demographic details. Downloading your Aadhaar card online is a convenient way to access this document. This article provides a detailed, step-by-step guide on how to Aadhar card download including prerequisites, methods, and troubleshooting tips.

What is an Aadhaar Card?

Aadhaar is a unique identification system that serves as proof of identity and address for Indian residents. It is widely used for government services, subsidies, banking, and other official purposes. The digital version, or e-Aadhaar, is equally valid and can be downloaded from the UIDAI website.

Prerequisites for Downloading an Aadhaar Card

Before downloading your Aadhaar card, ensure you have the following:

1. Aadhaar Number or Enrolment ID: Your 12-digit Aadhaar number or the 28-digit Enrolment ID (EID) provided during registration.

2. Registered Mobile Number: The mobile number linked to your Aadhaar for receiving OTPs.

3. Internet Access: A stable internet connection to access the UIDAI website.

4. Device: A smartphone, tablet, or computer to download and view the PDF.

5. PDF Viewer: Software like Adobe Acrobat Reader to open the password-protected e-Aadhaar file.

Methods to Download an Aadhaar Card

There are multiple ways to download your Aadhaar card, depending on the information you have. Below are the primary methods:

Method 1: Download Using Aadhaar Number

1. Visit the UIDAI Website: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Select ‘Download Aadhaar’: Click on the “Download Aadhaar” option.

3. Enter Aadhaar Number: Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

4. Verify with OTP:

○ Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen.

○ Click “Send OTP” to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

○ Enter the OTP and click “Login.”

5. Download e-Aadhaar: After verification, click “Download” to get the e-Aadhaar PDF.

6. Open the File: The PDF is password-protected. Use the first four letters of your name (in uppercase) followed by your birth year (YYYY) as the password (e.g., for Ravi born in 1990, the password is RAVI1990).

Method 2: Download Using Enrolment ID (EID)

If you don’t have your Aadhaar number, use the Enrolment ID from your Aadhaar acknowledgement slip.

1. Access the UIDAI Portal: Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Choose ‘Download Aadhaar’: Select the “Download Aadhaar” option.

3. Select Enrolment ID: Choose the “Enrolment ID” option and enter the 28-digit EID (14-digit enrolment number + 14-digit date and time).

4. Complete Verification:

○ Enter the CAPTCHA code.

○ Click “Send OTP” and input the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

5. Download e-Aadhaar: Click “Download” to save the PDF file.

6. Access the File: Use the same password format (first four letters of your name in uppercase + birth year).

Method 3: Download Using Virtual ID (VID)

The Virtual ID is a 16-digit temporary number mapped to your Aadhaar for added security.

1. Go to UIDAI Website: Navigate to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Select ‘Download Aadhaar’: Click on the “Download Aadhaar” option.

3. Enter Virtual ID: Choose the “VID” option and input your 16-digit Virtual ID.

4. Verify with OTP:

○ Enter the CAPTCHA code.

○ Request an OTP and enter it to proceed.

5. Download e-Aadhaar: Download the PDF and open it using the standard password format.

Method 4: Download Masked Aadhaar

A masked Aadhaar hides the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number for privacy.

1. Log in to UIDAI Portal: Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and select “Download Aadhaar.”

2. Choose Masked Aadhaar: Check the “Do you want a masked Aadhaar?” option.

3. Enter Details: Use your Aadhaar number, EID, or VID and verify with OTP.

4. Download: Download the masked e-Aadhaar PDF and access it with the password.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

1. OTP Not Received:

○ Ensure your mobile number is registered with UIDAI.

○ Check network connectivity or wait a few minutes.

○ Update your mobile number at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra if needed.

2. Incorrect Password:

○ Verify the password format: first four letters of your name (uppercase) + birth year.

○ Ensure the name matches the one registered with Aadhaar.

3. Invalid Aadhaar Number or EID:

○ Double-check the entered details.

○ Retrieve your Aadhaar number or EID from the UIDAI website if lost.

4. Website Not Accessible:

○ Clear browser cache or try a different browser.

○ Check UIDAI server status or try again later.

Security Tips for e-Aadhaar

● Do Not Share Password: Keep the e-Aadhaar password confidential.

● Avoid Public Devices: Download on a secure, personal device.

● Use Masked Aadhaar: Opt for masked Aadhaar when sharing for non-critical purposes.

● Lock the PDF: Store the file in a password-protected folder or device.

Alternative Ways to Access Aadhaar

If you face issues downloading online, consider these options:

1. Visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra: Get a physical copy or assistance with downloading.

2. mAadhaar App:

○ Download the mAadhaar app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

○ Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP.

○ Download or view your e-Aadhaar within the app.

3. India Post: Request a physical Aadhaar card delivery by contacting UIDAI.

Validity of e-Aadhaar

The e-Aadhaar is as valid as the physical card for all purposes, as per UIDAI guidelines. Ensure you download it from the official UIDAI website to avoid fraud.

Conclusion

Downloading an Aadhaar card is a straightforward process through the UIDAI’s MyAadhaar portal or mAadhaar app. Whether using your Aadhaar number, Enrolment ID, or Virtual ID, ensure you have a registered mobile number for OTP verification. By following the steps outlined above, you can securely access your e-Aadhaar and use it for various official purposes. For additional support, visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or contact UIDAI’s helpline at 1947.





