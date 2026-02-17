How to Create AI Photos & Videos: Key Tips, Tricks, & Software To Try

AI-generated photos and videos have become a potent source of bespoke content for busy brands today. From social media posts and ads, to pitch decks and product visuals, AI has seeped into nearly every creative process across industries worldwide. But if you’ve ever wondered why some AI content looks polished while others look completely unnatural or uncanny, it often boils down to two main factors: how the tools are used (i.e. quality of prompt engineering) and which tools were used.

If you’ve ever opened an AI tool, typed something vague, and thought “why does this look so weird?”, you’re not alone. When it comes to creating quality AI content, it all boils down to direction, iteration, lots of patience, and knowing which tools are good at what.

Here’s how to create AI photos and videos that actually look intentional, plus the tools worth trying if you want results that feel current and professional.

Key Tips & Tricks For AI Photos & Video

1. Choose The Right Tool

Before you even start thinking about prompts, you have to get clear about exactly what you’re hoping to achieve. If video is part of the plan, tools like Adobe Firefly’s AI video generator are typically the first choice because they’re built to fit into existing creative workflows rather than replacing them. Whatever the case, each will require a vastly different approach.

Are you looking to create a website banner? Maybe you need a looping background video or a short social media clip for Instagram. The right tool will help you create video clips, ideas, or motion elements that can be used in your video content by cutting, chopping or mixing them with other shots.

For images, some tools perform better than others. Some are awesome at creating photorealistic images, others are better at illustrations or abstract art. Knowing what each tool is useful for can save you a ton of future frustration and stops you from blaming the tech for something it was never meant to do.

Tools that often fit here: include Adobe Firefly (workflow-friendly), Midjourney (concept visuals), and Runway (AI-assisted video).

2. Write Prompts Like You’re Briefing a Human

If your AI output looks mediocre, it’s most likely because the original prompt was doing the bare minimum. Typing in “a modern office” or “a cinematic video” doesn’t actually give the AI much to work with, so it’s not surprising that you get nothing remotely memorable in exchange.

Better prompts include context. Mood, lighting, perspective, setting, and purpose are all vital to the final result. Is the image meant to soothe or energise? Does it need to be minimal or busy? Realistic or stylised?

The language doesn’t need to be overly technical, but you do need to be specific about what you want. The best advice is to write prompts as if you’re briefing a graphic designer. The more in depth you are, the less time you’ll spend trying to diagnose weird or nonsensical results.

Works across: Firefly, Midjourney, Runway, DALL-E — prompt quality affects all of them.

3. Embrace Iteration (This Is Where the Quality Lives)

Get ready to iterate. Write drafts. Compare them. Write down what you like and what you don’t. Then adjust your prompt and try again. Your best creativity can come from small changes that have an incredible impact. Your light, framing or motion cues will especially be sensitive to this.

This happens even more with Video. Your first shot may have the perfect feeling but can look mildly robotic. Your second attempt may look smoother but lack definition. Chances are you will need at least a few tries before you find the sweet spot. The difference between iterating and deleting AI trash is intention.

Especially useful for: AI video tools and motion generation where nuance matters.

4. Use AI as a Creative Partner, Not a Shortcut

AI can spit out high-quality, conceptual visuals incredibly fast. It’s great for mocking up ideas that you don’t want to spend hours tweaking. But what AI can’t do is have a meeting with you and make the decision to “go with something a little less bright.”

Understanding how something feels off, when an image doesn’t mesh with your overall messaging, or a video clip is “too much” is something only you can decide. That’s your superpower. Have AI do the heavy lifting and you decide what you like. Treat it like a low effort collaborator that still needs direction, not a magic button that skips style altogether.

Best mindset for: Any AI tool used in professional or semi-professional work.

5. Mix Tools for Better Results

There is no master AI tool that can do everything brilliantly, and honestly thats great. Some programs are better configured for more stylised or conceptual pieces. While others pride themselves on photorealism, editing capabilities, motion and effects.

Midjourney is fantastic for artistic or illustrative type visuals. Runway is a favourite for AI-assisted video editing and motion generation. When dealing with images and video, using multiple tools where possible is more beneficial than sticking to one. You’re not collecting these tools to show off how many you own. You’re learning what each excels at and using them for their strengths.

Common combos:

Midjourney & Photoshop

Firefly & Premiere Pro

Runway & After Effects

6. Edit Everything (Yes, Even the Good Stuff)

It’s important to remember that AI-generated doesn’t mean finished. Editing is where stuff stops seeming like it was generated by a robot and starts feeling deliberate.

Take the time to crop your images. Adjust colours. Tweak brightness. Cut awkward moments in videos. Accompany AI-generated images with text, branding or a human voiceover. Consider AI outputs as the elements, not the finished product. That’s where your best work will be.

Non-negotiable tools: Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Canva, CapCut (for lighter work).

7. Know the Limits and Use Them Strategically

AI is great, but it’s hardly perfect. Hands can look weird. Motion can feel slightly unnatural. Faces are sometimes devoid of subtle emotion. This isn’t some personal failing. They’re just where the tech stands right now. Things are sure to get better over the next couple of years, but it’s important to be realistic about the output. You will save an enormous amount of time, headache, and frustration by working with AI rather than fighting it.

There’s also an ethical and transparency aspect to be mindful of, particularly if you’re using AI- generated work in a professional or commercial setting. Tools like Firefly are a safe bet because it generates commercially safe output, but it’s important to remember that most other AI tools currently don’t. Using AI thoughtfully builds trust with your audience rather than undermining it.

Especially relevant for: Commercial projects, branded content, paid media.

Where AI Fits in a Real Creative Workflow

Using AI to create photos and videos isn't cheating or the lazy choice. It's just a tool that helps you figure out if an idea is worth your time, before you sink endless hours into it. You try things out, adjust them, and get rid of the stuff that clearly isn’t working. Some results will be downright terrible. That’s part of it. You clean them up, make calls, and trust your own taste.

The tools don’t magically make anything good. They just allow people to breeze through the boring parts, so they can spend more time on the bits that matter.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)