How Technology Is Enhancing Road Safety: Insights from UP and Bangalore

In urban cities like UP (Uttar Pradesh) and Bangalore, technology implantation has emerged as one of the most important key points to improve road safety. Increased traffic congestion and higher accident rates are big problems in these cities.

Between 2018 and 2022, Uttar Pradesh recorded a total of 1,08,882 fatalities due to road accidents which is the highest number of accident-related deaths in India during this period. Bengaluru recorded 4,974 road crashes in 2023 which is a 30% increase from 3,823 in 2022. Fatalities rose to 915, with 70% of deaths of two-wheeler riders.

To solve this critical situation, UP is implementing automated driving tests and AI-powered traffic management systems. On the other hand, Bangalore is using adaptive traffic signals and mobile reporting apps to address its specific road safety issues.

Initiatives Taken by UP For Safer Road

To make the roads of Uttar Pradesh safer, these are some initiatives taken by the government through a combination of technology, public education, and enforcement:

• Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

The ATMS is being implemented on the Bundelkhand Expressway to enhance traffic oversight. This system features 150 solar-powered cameras that monitor traffic in real-time and send crucial information to manage the vehicle flow.

With advanced motion and speed detection systems, it can quickly identify violations such as speeding so that the traffic control team can take immediate action. In case you receive any penalties from the traffic department, you can do an UP challan check from the portal to pay it.

• Smart Traffic Management System in Greater Noida

Greater Noida is investing Rs. 227 crore in a Smart Traffic Management System to optimise traffic flow and improve safety. They will install high-quality CCTV cameras across 357 locations to enable continuous surveillance of traffic conditions.

By analysing real-time data, traffic authorities can make quicker decisions to clear traffic jams and improve response times during accidents. Thus, technology helps to create a more efficient and safer urban transportation environment.

• Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS)

Cities like Ghaziabad and Ayodhya are adopting ITMS to modernise their traffic management system. These systems include Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to identify vehicles and monitor compliance with traffic laws.

Additionally, Red Light Violation Detection systems will help to enforce traffic signals more effectively. By integrating these technologies, local authorities aim to reduce violations and enhance road safety. Ultimately, it helps to streamline traffic management processes across urban areas of Uttar Pradesh.

• Real-Time Alerts

In Uttar Pradesh, the real-time alert systems allow for immediate notifications regarding traffic violations such as speeding, signal breaking, etc. When the ATMS detects a violation, it sends alerts to control room operators.

If required, they can also issue electronic fines. This rapid response capability not only deters reckless driving but also helps maintain smoother traffic flow.

Technology Implementations in Bangalore to Reduce Road Accidents

In Bangalore, the local government and the traffic management team are also leveraging technology to improve road safety and reduce the number of road accidents. E challan Bangalore system is further making the challan system easier for the traffic department to penalise for violations.

• Traffic Application for Public

In November, the Bengaluru Traffic Police announced the launch of the ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) super-app. This will provide a comprehensive solution for real-time traffic updates.

This app will allow users to report accidents and violations anonymously while receiving congestion alerts within a 5-kilometre radius. Unlike the current ASTraM app used by traffic police, the public version will cover the entire city. This all-in-one application will help commuters in their daily journey.

• Use of AI to Beat Traffic Jams

With the implementation of the Bangalore Adaptive Traffic Control System (BATCS), they are using AI technology to tackle traffic congestion. Launched in May 2024, this system covers 165 traffic signals.

The system dynamically adjusts the signal timings based on real-time vehicle density. AI-enabled cameras monitor the data and help to take action accordingly. This innovative approach has led to a reduction in travel times by up to 33%.

Now, the average speed of vehicles in Bangalore is up from 12.5 km/h to 15 km/h. The system not only enhances traffic flow but also prioritises emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades, etc.

Results After These Implementations

Uttar Pradesh is still doing implementations of technologies to get better results. However, Bangalore has seen significant improvements in road safety due to advanced traffic management systems.

The Bangalore-Mysore Expressway is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). It recorded 188 deaths in 2023, but this number is just 50 fatalities in 2024. The introduction of the Bengaluru Adaptive Traffic Control System (BATCS) is further optimising traffic flow across the city.